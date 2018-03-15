Top High Dividend Stocks You Should Consider for Your Portfolio

Many investors buy dividend stocks to capture profits in two ways. First, these stocks generate income in the form of dividends. Second, there is always the potential of the value of the stock rising in the future. This strategy is a relatively low-risk approach to investing.

Keep reading to learn how dividends work and review some top high dividend stocks to consider for your portfolio.

How Do Dividends Work?

Here’s a simple example to illustrate how dividends work.

Let’s say you bought 100 shares of a company for $10 each. In this hypothetical scenario, the company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share. That equates to a 4% dividend yield. You’ve invested $1,000 into the company and they pay you back $40 per year. You can decide to keep the money, invest in another company, or reinvest the dividends into the same company. Certain dividend reinvestment plans will automatically reinvest dividends for you.

How To Calculate Dividend Yield Here’s a formula for calculating dividend yield: Dividend Yield = Annual Dividends Paid Per Share / Price Per Share

Generally, you can find the dividend yield in a company’s annual report.

Be Wary of Chasing Yields

Increasing dividend yields could mean the company is very financially healthy. When firms raise their dividends, they pay more out to investors. However, higher dividend yields are not always better. Increased yields over time could mean the stock price is going down. When evaluating dividend stocks, be sure to investigate the price history.

If you want access to dividends without purchasing individual stocks, you might be more interested in dividend mutual funds.

How To Choose the Best Dividend Stocks

The best advice is to choose financially strong companies with solid track records of increasing dividends over long periods. These sectors often offer high and consistent dividend payouts:

Utilities

Consumer staples

Telecommunications

Energy

Real estate

Focus not only on the dividend yield but also on other factors. Some other features that indicate how well a company is performing include:

Market capitalization: the total value of a company’s shares

the total value of a company’s shares P/E ratio: a ratio of the company’s share price and profits

a ratio of the company’s share price and profits Dividend trends: the trend of dividend yields over time

the trend of dividend yields over time Earnings reports: quarterly reports of profit and loss

quarterly reports of profit and loss Earnings projections: earnings guidance for the future

Top 5 High Dividend Stocks You Should Consider

Here are a handful of the best dividend stocks that you should consider for your portfolio.

1. AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is a biotechnology company in the healthcare sector. The company currently offers a solid 4.79% dividend yield. AbbVie has a market capitalization of $191.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22. In 2020, AbbVie earned over $30 billion in gross profits. The consensus of 21 analysts rates ABBV a “Buy.”

2. Chevron

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is a 150-year-old integrated oil and gas company focused on lower carbon operations. It currently offers a 5% dividend yield. Chevron has a market capitalization of $202.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.51.

3. Iron Mountain Inc.

Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) is a Boston-based company that provides storage solutions for digital and physical business assets as well as information management services. It currently offers a 5.71% dividend yield and has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion. The firm’s P/E ratio is 20.69%.

4. Pfizer

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. The company currently offers a healthy 3.73% dividend yield. Pfizer has a market capitalization of $236.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12.

5. Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) is a London-based mining company that produces iron ore, aluminum, copper and diamonds. The company currently has an attractive 9.89% dividend yield. Rio Tinto has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.01.

How Are Dividends Taxed?

According to the IRS, dividends are classified as either ordinary or qualified. Ordinary dividends are taxed just like ordinary income. Qualified dividends are subject to the capital gains tax rate but must meet specific requirements. You should receive a Form 1099-DIV for each company that pays you a dividend, which breaks down the dividend into those categories.

Other considerations apply if you receive large amounts of dividends. For example, you must report dividends over the amount of $1,500 on Schedule B (Form 1040), Interest and Ordinary Dividends. For significant dividend amounts, you may also be subject to the Net Investment Income Tax.

Takeaways

Here are some key takeaways to consider if you’re going to add dividend stocks to your portfolio:

Always do your research on any company you might invest in.

Don’t chase dividend yields alone — consider other critical factors.

Focus on strong, healthy companies with solid track records.

Buying dividend stocks is an excellent strategy for long-term investors who want to grow their portfolios. Electing to reinvest dividends can produce even more gains over time.

Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.

Data is accurate as of Oct. 13, 2021, and subject to change.