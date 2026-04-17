Money / Economy
Advertiser Disclosure

Trump Blocks Iran Ports, Sending Prices Soaring on Oil, Fertilizer and More

4 min Read
Heather Altamirano Written by Heather Altamirano
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
U.S. President Donald Trump looked toward Vice President J. D. Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson as he delivered the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington, District of Columbia.
Kenny Holston and Jessica Koscielniak/CNP / SplashNews.com / Kenny Holston and Jessica Koscielniak/CNP / SplashNews.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

President Donald Trump’s blockade of Iranian ports has taken effect, raising gas prices to 35% higher than before the war, per AAA data. But that’s not the only thing Americans can expect to see increase.

Essential supplies like fertilizer and helium are expected to skyrocket, driving up food costs and affecting the medical industry, according to Politico. Experts explain what this could mean for your wallet.

Farmers are Facing Pressure

As the war with Iran continues, U.S. farmers face rising fertilizer costs.

“The conflict has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a primary artery supporting global transit of nitrogen-based fertilizers, as well as oil and natural gas (needed to produce fertilizer),” Nicholas Juhle, Greenleaf Trust’s chief investment officer, explained.

While many farmers locked in the fertilizer price for 2026, some did not, and that will cost Americans. Additionally, prices for 2027 were not set, so next year will be tough for farmers, Spectrum News 1 reported.

The impact hits farmers fast, said Arjan Singh, founder and managing partner of Corporate War Games.

“They either eat the cost, use less (lower yields) or raise prices — that eventually shows up as higher food prices,” Singh noted.

However, it’s important to note that the price increases aren’t only due to geopolitical tensions.

“Weather, pre-existing inventory and commodity price dynamics can amplify or diminish the ultimate impact of higher fertilizer prices on farmers and food prices,” Juhle said.

Why the Price of Helium Is Doubling

The U.S. produces about 44% of the world’s helium, while Qatar accounts for 35%, according to the Energy Policy Research Foundation. That matters because helium is used for a critical aspect of the medical industry.

“Helium supply is fragile and geographically concentrated,” Singh explained. “A disruption tightens supply quickly, pushing prices up and creating availability risks — especially for MRI machines and research labs.”

According to Juhle, the spike in helium cost will “mirror the experience with fertilizer.”

“Lower supply leads to higher prices, which can increase operating costs for hospitals and research facilities and, in some cases, delay non-critical work,” he explained.

Relief Will Not Come Soon

There’s no telling when the Strait of Hormuz will return to normal, but even if it reopens quickly, it will take time for costs to come back down.

According to Singh, “Prices lag because of backlogs, depleted inventories, contract pricing, and lingering risk premiums.” He added, “You’re typically looking at weeks or months, not days.”

There are also issues beyond the inevitable helium shortage and backlog of work that research facilities will have to address, which will keep costs high.

“Production infrastructure in Qatar reportedly sustained significant damage, so even if the ports opened tomorrow, we could face an intermediate to longer-term supply deficit until production facilities are back online,” Juhle said.

The best thing Americans can do is watch their spending and save three to six months of living expenses, per Eric Mangold, certified wealth strategist (CWS) and founder of Argosy Wealth Management.

“Having a fully funded emergency fund is such a vital component of financial health,” he said.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

6 Purchases Quiet Millionaires Never Make, According to Rachel Cruze

Wealth

6 Purchases Quiet Millionaires Never Make, According to Rachel Cruze

April 13, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says You Need To Do These 3 Things During a Recession

Money

Dave Ramsey Says You Need To Do These 3 Things During a Recession

April 14, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 6 Warren Buffett Rules That Can Make You Rich

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 6 Warren Buffett Rules That Can Make You Rich

April 16, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

6 Subtly Genius Ways Rich People Save Tons of Wealth

Wealth

6 Subtly Genius Ways Rich People Save Tons of Wealth

April 16, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

8 Coins You Should Never Spend and How They Could Pay for Your Retirement

Wealth

8 Coins You Should Never Spend and How They Could Pay for Your Retirement

April 15, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

6 Best Places To Live in 2026 if You’re Tired of Feeling Broke

Money

6 Best Places To Live in 2026 if You're Tired of Feeling Broke

April 15, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

5 So-Called ‘Collectibles’ Nobody Wants To Buy Anymore in 2026

Money

5 So-Called 'Collectibles' Nobody Wants To Buy Anymore in 2026

April 15, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

5 Things Becoming More Expensive for Retirees in Trump’s Economy

Money

5 Things Becoming More Expensive for Retirees in Trump's Economy

April 15, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

4 Seasonal Side Gigs To Try This Spring

Side Gigs

4 Seasonal Side Gigs To Try This Spring

April 14, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

5 Key Warning Signs Your Money Isn’t as Stable as You Think, According to This Ramsey Expert

Money

5 Key Warning Signs Your Money Isn't as Stable as You Think, According to This Ramsey Expert

April 14, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

How Barbara Corcoran Became Rich — and What’s Kept Her Wealthy in the Last 10 Years

Wealth

How Barbara Corcoran Became Rich -- and What's Kept Her Wealthy in the Last 10 Years

April 14, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman’s Top Money Tip Is ‘Very Different’ From Most Advice You Hear

Money

Suze Orman's Top Money Tip Is 'Very Different' From Most Advice You Hear

April 15, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

5 Things Mark Cuban Says To Buy Now To Save on Trump’s Tariffs

Money

5 Things Mark Cuban Says To Buy Now To Save on Trump's Tariffs

April 15, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

What a Wealthy Retiree’s Monthly Budget Looks Like at Age 77

Wealth

What a Wealthy Retiree's Monthly Budget Looks Like at Age 77

April 13, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT To Predict When the Next Market Crash Will Be: Here’s What It Said

Money

I Asked ChatGPT To Predict When the Next Market Crash Will Be: Here's What It Said

April 13, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT What Jobs Will Pay $150K in 2027 — Here’s the Complete List

Money

I Asked ChatGPT What Jobs Will Pay $150K in 2027 -- Here's the Complete List

April 08, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Learn More About The Economy

Questions Around The Economy

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page