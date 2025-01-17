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5 Things Becoming More Expensive for Retirees in Trump’s Economy

3 min Read
Laura Beck Written by Laura Beck
Molly Sullivan Edited by Molly Sullivan
Senior woman checking shopping list on smartphone stock photo
LordHenriVoton / iStock.com

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Living on a fixed income requires careful planning and downright tedious budgeting edits. For retirees in 2026, the cost of living is becoming harder to manage when factoring in everything from healthcare to Social Security insecurity.

As economic policy changes make for tectonic financial shifts under President Donald Trump’s administration, seniors are paying close attention to how increasing inflation and interest rates could put a dent in their monthly budgets. According to financial expert Anthony DeLuca of RetireGuide, several key expenses may continue to rise, putting additional pressure on retirees trying to stretch their dollars.

Here are five things getting more expensive for retirees in Trump’s economy, and why they matter for anyone living on a fixed income.

1. Healthcare Changes Ahead

The loss of programs like the premium subsidies from the Affordable Care Act and the potential repealing of the Inflation Reduction Act could mean higher insulin and prescription drug costs for older adults.

2. The Tariff Effect

DeLuca pointed to significant trade changes. Trump recently announced that finished products made with imported steel, aluminum and copper will be hit with a 25% tariff. While aimed at spurring domestic growth, these tariffs could make everyday items pricier.

3. Food and Agriculture Costs

According to U.S. News & World Report, both Canada and Mexico are among America’s top food suppliers, with imports averaging $30.9 billion and $25.5 billion, respectively. DeLuca noted potential labor force changes in agriculture could drive up food costs.

4. Housing Expenses

Construction and home maintenance costs could increase, too. DeLuca warned that potential labor force — such as the deporting of immigrants — could affect the housing sector, which would most likely drive up repair and renovation expenses.

5. Healthcare Premium Hikes

“Retirees who fall into this window need to be on the lookout for an increased cost to their healthcare,” DeLuca emphasized. Those between 100% and 400% of the poverty line could see their insurance premiums rise as ACA subsidies expire.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

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