Saving Money / Health
Advertiser Disclosure

The Impact of the ‘ACA Cliff’ on Healthcare Costs of the Middle Class

3 min Read
Lydia Kibet Written by Lydia Kibet
Brendan McGinley Edited by Brendan McGinley
Doctor discussing prescription with senior patient.
Hero Images / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

The expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies at the end of 2025 has created what experts are calling the “ACA cliff,” a sharp cutoff of premium tax credits to people earning over 400% of the federal poverty level (FPL). ACA reduced the cost of private health insurance for low- and middle-income earners in 2021 and it was extended through 2025. 

But now since its subsidies came to an end, millions of American households are now bracing for higher premiums, tougher coverage decisions, and unexpected tax consequences, according to experts. 

Higher Healthcare Costs

One of the most obvious impacts of the ACA cliff is higher premiums for millions of middle-class Americans purchasing coverage through ACA marketplaces. Enhanced subsidies used to limit premium payments to no more than 8.5% of an enrollee’s household income at 400% of FPL or more. Without the cap, many middle-class families could see their healthcare costs double.

“The U.S. is experiencing a healthcare cost crisis, and the ACA cliff will not only drive up prices for those who rely on the government healthcare marketplace for insurance but also those who rely on private markets, like employers,” said Virgil Bretz, CEO and co-founder of MacroHealth. “As healthier people opt out of the ACA risk pools, insurers that offer ACA coverage will be forced to charge higher premiums.”

As reported by The Hill, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said that one million fewer enrolled in 2026 than in 2025, presumably due to depending on the subsidies for affordability.

Coverage Losses and Increased Uninsured Rate

The subsidy enhancements helped reduce the uninsured rate to historic lows, but no longer. Middle-class families caught in the gap of earning too much for Medicaid but facing unaffordable marketplace premiums are likely going without coverage.

“Since the subsidies were passed, we have seen significant progress in coverage gains, which are now expected to be reversed. Many individuals earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but now have premiums that are no longer affordable,” noted Josh Schultz, head of government affairs at Softheon. “Ultimately this will increase the uninsured rate and raise the risk of delayed care, medical debt, and financial instability.”

Tax Repayment Shock

Another hidden impact of the ACA cliff comes at tax time. Schultz points out that households whose income exceeds subsidy limits (even slightly) may be required to repay large premium tax credits. This could lead to unexpected tax bills, which adds another layer of financial uncertainty for households already struggling to budget for healthcare costs.

“With the reinstatement of full premium tax credits comes the reality that consumers whose income exceeds eligibility, even modestly, may face large, unexpected tax bills,” said Schultz. “This risk is likely to discourage full subsidy uptake by middle-class households with varying incomes. It may also incentivize income management or conservative enrollment decisions to avoid crossing the subsidy cliff.”

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

5 Best Costco Deals To Take Advantage of Before Spring

Shopping

5 Best Costco Deals To Take Advantage of Before Spring

February 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

6 Trader Joe’s Frozen Meals Retirees Should Stock Up on Before They Disappear

Saving Money

6 Trader Joe's Frozen Meals Retirees Should Stock Up on Before They Disappear

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in February 2026

Saving Money

Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in February 2026

February 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

11 Affordable Places To Live Abroad Where You Don’t Even Have To ‘Work’

Travel

11 Affordable Places To Live Abroad Where You Don't Even Have To 'Work'

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Cars Under $25K That Will Last 200,000+ Miles in 2026

Saving Money

7 Cars Under $25K That Will Last 200,000+ Miles in 2026

February 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Home Depot Spring Deals Under $20 — 11 Items for Middle-Class Shoppers To Buy Now

Shopping

Home Depot Spring Deals Under $20 -- 11 Items for Middle-Class Shoppers To Buy Now

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

8 Expert Tips on Cutting Hidden Expenses To Save You Hundreds a Month

Savings Advice

8 Expert Tips on Cutting Hidden Expenses To Save You Hundreds a Month

February 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Things That Made Managing Money Harder in 2025 — and How To Avoid Them in 2026

Savings Advice

4 Things That Made Managing Money Harder in 2025 -- and How To Avoid Them in 2026

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

10 Must-Have Spring Clothing Items To Buy Now at Sam’s Club

Shopping

10 Must-Have Spring Clothing Items To Buy Now at Sam's Club

February 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 2026 Cars That Will Last for a Decade, According to Car Experts

Saving Money

4 2026 Cars That Will Last for a Decade, According to Car Experts

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Grocery Items at Trader Joe’s To Buy Before a Snowstorm

Saving Money

10 Best Grocery Items at Trader Joe's To Buy Before a Snowstorm

February 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things the Middle Class Should Stop Paying For in 2026

Savings Advice

8 Things the Middle Class Should Stop Paying For in 2026

February 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

12 Luxury Items That Never Lose Value

Shopping

12 Luxury Items That Never Lose Value

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Five Below Little Luxuries That Cost Less Than Coffee

Shopping

7 Five Below Little Luxuries That Cost Less Than Coffee

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Popular Used Cars Worth Less Than the Price of Super Bowl Tickets

Saving Money

4 Popular Used Cars Worth Less Than the Price of Super Bowl Tickets

February 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

You Can Volunteer for SNAP Benefits If You Live in This State

Saving Money

You Can Volunteer for SNAP Benefits If You Live in This State

February 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page