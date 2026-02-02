5 Hidden Ways the WHO Exit Could Change Your Healthcare Costs

VioletaStoimenova / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology. 20 Years

Helping You Live Richer Reviewed

by Experts Trusted by

Millions of Readers

One of President Donald Trump’s first acts in his second term was to signal the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO). The decision ties back to Trump’s belief that the WHO mishandled the response to COVID-19 and his perception of the organization’s lack of transparency and accountability, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The exit became official on Jan. 22, 2026. While leaving won’t immediately change things, healthcare costs could potentially change for many Americans — find out how below.

What WHO Membership Affects

Before determining how leaving the WHO could affect healthcare costs, it’s important to understand what the WHO does. Per the WHO, the agency collects and shares data, all with the goal of promoting and protecting health worldwide.

Leaving the agency puts Americans at risk, according to some experts. “Global health security depends on cooperation. WHO isn’t perfect, but it is irreplaceable to detect outbreaks early and coordinate emergency responses before they become global crises,” said Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, in a Threads post. Frieden is a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Here’s how leaving the WHO could raise healthcare costs.

Flu Season Could Get More Expensive

The WHO is a key player in the formulation of flu vaccines each year. According to the Influenza Centre, the WHO meets semi-annually to recommend which strains to include in the yearly flu shot. Manufacturers rely on that information to compose their vaccines.

Losing access to that information or even slowing of data could make flu season worse. Possibilities include more urgent care visits, higher plan spending or increased prescriptions. The net result could mean higher premiums the following year. That’s not to mention Americans who may miss work.

Routine Costs Could Increase

In a world that continues to shrink, early detection is vital to preventing the spread of disease. Through WHO membership, member nations can access data to help protect their citizens.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, explained the risks to Time. Osterholm said catching a problem early is incredibly valuable when it comes to how we respond. Osterholm compared it to a forest fire — tackling it when it’s just a few acres is far easier than when it has spread across thousands. Sadly, with disease outbreaks, Osterholm said we might already be dealing with the massive wildfire stage rather than a small blaze.

Lack of knowledge could drive up routine costs for Americans with “just in case” doctor visits and more testing. The combination could increase Americans’ out-of-pocket spending.

Blowback Costs Could Rise

The U.S. has historically been a major contributor to the WHO, comprising just shy of 10% of the agency’s budget in recent years, according to NPR. Loss of those funds could impair the WHO’s ability to monitor disease control, potentially leading to the increased spread of disease worldwide.

Even for people who don’t travel internationally, there could be spillover here. Americans may need more treatments, make more hospital visits and more which will all eventually reflect in increased health premiums.

Duplication Can Increase Costs

With the U.S. leaving the WHO, some states or hospital systems may seek another source of disease information. For example, California recently joined the WHO-coordinated Global Outbreak and Response Network (GOARN), according to Reuters.

Although good for Californians, there could be uneven coverage or duplicated spending by states or health systems to replace what they lost. Such spending isn’t free and could indirectly affect Americans through increased local taxes or higher medical costs.

Billing Errors May Increase

Billing errors are never fun when dealing with medical bills. The WHO plays an integral role in billing, thanks to its running the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) database. Doctors and insurance companies access it for billing codes, according to the New York Times.

Losing access to database updates can lead to billing errors or an increased administrative burden, potentially driving higher premiums for Americans over time.

There may be no direct costs due to the U.S. leaving the WHO. There could be numerous indirect costs, though. Keeping vaccines up to date and seeking to mitigate healthcare spending are good ways to protect yourself.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.