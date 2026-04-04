Money / Economy
Advertiser Disclosure

3 Grocery Staples That Often Spike in Price During Global Tensions

3 min Read
Heather Altamirano Written by Heather Altamirano
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
Inflation printed on a piece of torn paper that rests on top of the portrait of Benjamin Franklin on the one hundred dollar bill.
DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Your next trip to the grocery store might cause sticker shock. When global conflicts arise, tensions affect prices, causing food costs to skyrocket-especially for everyday items. 

“Geopolitical disruptions in key trade regions inevitably create ripple effects across global supply chains, particularly for sectors such as food and drink, retail, and fashion that rely heavily on international sourcing and tightly managed inventory cycles,” said Jon Bahl, CEO of Linnworks, who has experience in product strategy in commerce operations.

As the Iran war escalates, several grocery basics are expected to rise in price because many countries involved in conflicts play a major role in international trade.

“When ports close or shipments are delayed, global supply tightens almost overnight,” explained Arjan Singh, founder and managing partner of Corporate War Games, who has helped shape many companies’ go-to-market plans.

Here are three staples that typically spike during a global conflict

 

Wheat-Based Foods Like Bread and Pasta Can Spike Quickly

Chances are bread, pasta, cereal and other items made from wheat are on your list. Singh said they can jump 40% or more.

“It’s not just the physical shortage; governments may also restrict exports to protect their own populations, which amplifies the price surge,” Singh added.

 

Cooking Oil Prices Can Surge When Supply Is Disrupted

Cooking oils climb in price because production is limited to a few areas, and when a key supplier is impacted, there aren’t many quick solutions.

“Food manufacturers start switching to whatever oils they can find, which creates a ripple effect across the entire category,” Singh said. “As a result, prices for things like sunflower or vegetable oil can rise dramatically — sometimes doubling — because demand suddenly shifts while supply is constrained.”

Corn Prices Can Trigger Higher Meat and Dairy Costs

Corn is not only the foundation of many people’s diets, but also of animal feed. When a supply disruption happens, it affects popular packaged foods and the “entire protein chain,” Singh said.

“That initial spike in corn can be steep, but the bigger effect is what follows: higher costs for raising livestock, which then feed into higher prices for consumers,” he explained. “That’s why meat and dairy prices tend to rise more slowly but stick around longer.”

As farmers are forced to battle rising fuel, operational and feed costs, the higher prices are passed on to consumers.

“Unlike grains, where prices can spike and fall relatively quickly, protein prices are stickier,” Singh said. “Once they go up — often by 10% to 30% or more — they tend to stay elevated for longer periods because rebuilding herds and stabilizing supply takes time.”

Keeping an eye on price tags, buying in bulk and planning for these staples can make rising costs easier to manage.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

Tariff Refunds on the Way? What the Middle Class Can Expect for Their Budgets

Money

Tariff Refunds on the Way? What the Middle Class Can Expect for Their Budgets

April 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Minimum Net Worth To Reach Upper-Middle Class Status at 55

Wealth

Minimum Net Worth To Reach Upper-Middle Class Status at 55

April 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Side Hustles Retirees Can Start With Zero Experience in 2026

Side Gigs

4 Side Hustles Retirees Can Start With Zero Experience in 2026

April 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Rare Coins To Hold On To

Wealth

5 Rare Coins To Hold On To

April 02, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Surprising Ways AI Is Making People Money

Money

5 Surprising Ways AI Is Making People Money

April 01, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT What Jobs Will Pay $150K in 2027 — Here’s the Complete List

Money

I Asked ChatGPT What Jobs Will Pay $150K in 2027 -- Here's the Complete List

April 01, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Richer Michael Bloomberg Has Gotten Over the Last 5 Years

Wealth

How Much Richer Michael Bloomberg Has Gotten Over the Last 5 Years

March 31, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The Safest Way To Pass on Generational Wealth

Wealth

The Safest Way To Pass on Generational Wealth

March 31, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

US Treasury Approves President Trump’s Plan To Phase Out All Paper Money in Favor of Crypto, Gold Coins

Money

US Treasury Approves President Trump's Plan To Phase Out All Paper Money in Favor of Crypto, Gold Coins

April 01, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Telltale Signs You’re Growing Wealth Like a Millionaire

Wealth

7 Telltale Signs You're Growing Wealth Like a Millionaire

April 01, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The One Step Many Miss When Creating a Money Plan

Money

The One Step Many Miss When Creating a Money Plan

March 31, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Retirees Are Returning To Work — Here’s the Big Reason Why

Money

Retirees Are Returning To Work -- Here's the Big Reason Why

March 31, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Online Jobs Anyone Can Start From Home in 2026

Money

5 Online Jobs Anyone Can Start From Home in 2026

March 31, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

8 Top Cities With the Most Remote Workers — and How Much It Costs To Live in Them

Money

8 Top Cities With the Most Remote Workers -- and How Much It Costs To Live in Them

March 30, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Ways To Build Wealth — Even if You’re Starting From Zero

Wealth

7 Ways To Build Wealth -- Even if You're Starting From Zero

March 31, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cities Where Renters Pay $10K or More in ‘Singles Tax’

Money

10 Cities Where Renters Pay $10K or More in 'Singles Tax'

March 31, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About The Economy

Questions Around The Economy

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page