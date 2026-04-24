Money / Economy
Advertiser Disclosure

$4 Gas Returns: Why Trump’s Second Term Matches Biden’s Worst Moments

3 min Read
Heather Altamirano Written by Heather Altamirano
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
Car refueling on petrol station.
MajaMitrovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Americans have been hit hard in the wallet with high gas prices amid escalating tensions with Iran. According to AAA data, prices are 35% higher than before the war.

As the national gas price sits at $4.048 during President Donald Trump’s second term, parallels are being drawn to 2022, when prices surged to nearly $5 under then-President Joe Biden. The causes may differ, but the outcome is the same — Americans are struggling.

How Gas Prices Compared Under Each President

During Trump’s first term, gas prices ranged from $2.40 to $2.90 per gallon before dropping to $1.84 in April 2020 at the start of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

When Biden took office in 2021, prices were around $2.33 but spiked to $4.92 in June 2022 before falling to $2.89 at the end of his term.

Now, Trump’s second term is taking a different path than his first, with prices starting at $3.076 and climbing above $4 in early 2026.

What’s Driving Prices

The reasons for rising gas prices differ under each president. 

“The 2022 spike was a full-blown supply crisis layered on top of post-COVID inflation,” said finance expert Andrew Lokenauth with Be Fluent in Finance. “What we’re seeing now is a geopolitical risk premium, not a structural supply collapse.”

The causes are completely different, but it still affects your bank account the same way.

Limited Presidential Control

When gas prices skyrocket, presidents are typically the first to be blamed, but according to Lokenauth, the reality is that the president has little control over pump prices.

“Roughly 70% to 80% of what drives the price is global crude oil markets, OPEC+ decisions, refinery capacity, and geopolitical events that no sitting president controls,” he explained.

However, this is where policy does matter, on the margin: “Permitting for domestic drilling, strategic reserve releases, sanctions on foreign producers and regulatory costs for refineries,” Lokenauth said.

A Structural Problem

Gas prices are also affected by refineries, and several have permanently closed since COVID-19, according to Reuters. Lokenauth said the U.S. has a big infrastructure crisis that nobody is talking about.

“Less refining capacity means tighter margins and higher prices even when crude is relatively stable,” he explained. “That’s a structural problem that will keep a floor under gas prices for years, no matter who sits in the White House.”

It’s unclear when gas prices will drop, but drivers can make a few small changes to combat the cost, according to Adi Bathla, CEO of Revv

  • Keep tires properly inflated to improve fuel efficiency.
  • Maintain alignment to avoid excess fuel use.
  • Use navigation tools to reduce unnecessary miles.

High gas prices hurt households regardless of the cause.

“The nuance in the cause matters for policy, but not for your budget,” Lokenauth said.

Keep Financial Literacy Month going — learn how the MoneyLion app helps you track, manage and move your money in one place.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

6 Cities Where the Wealthy Are Moving To Spend Their Retirement Years

Wealth

6 Cities Where the Wealthy Are Moving To Spend Their Retirement Years

April 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Beanie Babies That Are Still Worth Money in 2026

Wealth

7 Beanie Babies That Are Still Worth Money in 2026

April 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

920 Upvotes Turns a Layoff-and-401(k) Crisis into Reddit’s Most Relatable Money Panic

Money

920 Upvotes Turns a Layoff-and-401(k) Crisis into Reddit's Most Relatable Money Panic

April 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The Industries That Secured Wealth for Each Generation (and Why They Don’t Now)

Wealth

The Industries That Secured Wealth for Each Generation (and Why They Don't Now)

April 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 College Towns Where Buying a House Creates Long-Term Passive Income

Money

5 College Towns Where Buying a House Creates Long-Term Passive Income

April 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

If Warren Buffett’s Wealth Was Evenly Distributed Across America, How Much Money Would Every Person Get? 

Wealth

If Warren Buffett's Wealth Was Evenly Distributed Across America, How Much Money Would Every Person Get? 

April 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Lesser-Known Coins That Are Worth Thousands of Dollars

Wealth

4 Lesser-Known Coins That Are Worth Thousands of Dollars

April 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The New 2026 Wealth Thresholds: Where Your Income Places You in America’s Economic Ladder

Wealth

The New 2026 Wealth Thresholds: Where Your Income Places You in America's Economic Ladder

April 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT What Jobs Will Pay $150K in 2027 — Here’s the Complete List

Money

I Asked ChatGPT What Jobs Will Pay $150K in 2027 -- Here's the Complete List

April 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Money Myth or Fact: Who Keeps Wealth Longer — Self-Made Earners or Inherited Rich?

Wealth

Money Myth or Fact: Who Keeps Wealth Longer -- Self-Made Earners or Inherited Rich?

April 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban Says AI Could Shorten the Workweek: How Would That Impact Your Paycheck?

Money

Mark Cuban Says AI Could Shorten the Workweek: How Would That Impact Your Paycheck?

April 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Travel Experts: Don’t Keep Your Money in These 6 Places While Traveling

Money

Travel Experts: Don't Keep Your Money in These 6 Places While Traveling

April 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Trump Says Gas Prices Could Be Higher by Midterms: 5 Ways to Prepare Your Budget Now

Money

Trump Says Gas Prices Could Be Higher by Midterms: 5 Ways to Prepare Your Budget Now

April 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What Financial Advisors Consider Key Wealth Milestones — Have You Reached Them?

Wealth

What Financial Advisors Consider Key Wealth Milestones -- Have You Reached Them?

April 16, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Trump’s Tariff Refunds: The One Major Reason You Won’t Benefit

Money

Trump's Tariff Refunds: The One Major Reason You Won't Benefit

April 17, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

These 22-Year-Olds Unseated Mark Zuckerberg as Youngest Self-Made Billionaires

Wealth

These 22-Year-Olds Unseated Mark Zuckerberg as Youngest Self-Made Billionaires

April 17, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About The Economy

Questions Around The Economy

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page