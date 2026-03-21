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5 Retirement Tax Myths That Sound Smart — Until You Do the Math

3 min Read
Kerra Bolton Written by Kerra Bolton
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
A Social Security card rests in between the pages of a 1040 tax form.
DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

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Many Americans assume their taxes will shrink once they retire. 

After all, the paycheck stops, the commute ends and expenses may shift. But retirement income does not mean tax-free income. Social Security, required withdrawals and investment gains can all change the picture. 

Here are five retirement tax myths that sound smart, until you do the math.

Social Security Is Tax-Free

Many retirees assume their Social Security benefits will not be taxed. 

In reality, benefits can become partially taxable depending on income. The IRS uses a formula called provisional income, which includes adjusted gross income, nontaxable interest and half of Social Security benefits. 

If provisional income exceeds certain thresholds, up to 50% or even 85% of benefits may be subject to federal income tax.

You Will Automatically Be in a Lower Tax Bracket

Many workers assume their tax bill will shrink the moment they stop collecting a paycheck. However, retirement income does not always mean lower taxes. 

Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) from traditional retirement accounts can push income higher than expected. Add in Social Security benefits and investment gains and some retirees find themselves in the same or even higher tax bracket than before. 

The IRS outlined current federal income tax brackets and how they apply to taxable income.

Waiting Always Saves Taxes

Letting retirement accounts grow untouched can sound like the safest move. The longer the money stays invested, the bigger the balance becomes. 

However, larger balances can mean larger Required Minimum Distributions starting at age 73. Those mandatory withdrawals are taxable and can push retirees into higher brackets later in life. 

The IRS explained how Required Minimum Distributions are calculated and when they must begin. In retirement, income layering matters more than many people expect.

Roth Conversions Are Only for the Wealthy

Some retirees assume Roth conversions are a strategy reserved for high earners. 

In reality, converting part of a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA can make sense when income is temporarily lower, such as in the early years of retirement, per the IRS. Taxes are paid at the current rate, but future qualified withdrawals are tax-free. 

For some households, filling a lower tax bracket before Required Minimum Distributions begin can reduce future tax pressure.

Retirement Makes Taxes Simple

It may seem logical that fewer paychecks mean fewer tax complications. 

However, retirement income can come from multiple sources, each taxed differently. Social Security, retirement account withdrawals and investment gains all interact with Medicare premium rules. 

According to Medicare, higher income can trigger Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount surcharges, increasing Part B and Part D costs. What looks straightforward at first can become more complex once all the numbers are added together.

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