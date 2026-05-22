Retirement / Social Security
Advertiser Disclosure

Social Security Claiming at 62, 65 and 70: The Costs Retirees Need to Know in 2026

3 min Read
Josephine Nesbit Written by Josephine Nesbit
Angela Corry Edited by Angela Corry
Group of happy senior male residents gathered around a table in the backyard of a retirement home, engaging in conversation and enjoying the serene outdoor space.
AJ_Watt / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

When it comes to Social Security, the age at which you claim has a massive impact on retirement income.

“Deciding when to claim Social Security is one of the most important and retirement decisions Americans face. And it’s irreversible,” Rick Reed, vice president and defined contribution practice director at Segal, a benefits and HR consulting firm, wrote in an email. “There’s no single right age for everyone.”

 

 

Here are the costs retirees need to know in 2026.

Claiming Social Security at 62

The earliest you can claim Social Security retirement benefits is age 62. While this means you start receiving a monthly check to help cover bills, there are drawbacks. 

“Claiming benefits earlier, such as at age 62, results in a lower monthly payment because the total entitled benefit amount is distributed over a longer period,” Reed explained.

According to Reed, claiming at age 62 leads to a permanent monthly benefit reduction of up to 30%.

“Benefits increase incrementally for each year claiming is delayed beyond full retirement age, rising by about 8% annually until age 70,” he wrote.

Despite the financial impact, it doesn’t mean you should never claim early. Reed pointed out that deciding when to claim depends on life expectancy, available savings and overall retirement goals.

 

Claiming Social Security at 65

Full retirement age, or the age at which you can receive 100% of your earned benefit, is 67 for those born in 1960 or later. The FRA used to be 65, which is why many people still associate that age with claiming full Social Security benefits. However, changes to the program gradually raised the minimum age. That means claiming at 65 today leads to a lower monthly benefit rather than the full amount.

Today's Top Offers

“Your retirement benefit at 67 is considered 100%. Each month earlier that you claim, your benefit will be reduced by 5/9 of 1% until 36 months (three years),” Melanie Musson, finance expert with Quote.com, wrote in an email. “So, if you claim benefits at 65 years old, you will receive 13.3% less than you would have at the full retirement age of 67.”

Claiming Social Security at 70

Claiming Social Security at age 70 provides the maximum monthly benefit for life.

“The financial difference is huge,” explained Yehuda Tropper, CEO of Beca Life Settlements. “If you claim at 62, the maximum monthly benefit is $2,969. Delaying until 70 bumps that maximum to $5,181.”

Waiting may not make sense for everyone, especially for those in poor health, with a shortened life expectancy or dealing with financial troubles.

“It makes sense to wait until you’re 70 if you’re in good health and you can either keep working until then or use other investments to bridge the gap until age 70,” Tropper noted.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

New Social Security Rule Could Mean Thousands More for Widows and Divorced Spouses — Are You Eligible?

Social Security

New Social Security Rule Could Mean Thousands More for Widows and Divorced Spouses -- Are You Eligible?

May 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Bill Murray’s Social Security Check vs. the Average American’s 

Social Security

Bill Murray's Social Security Check vs. the Average American's 

May 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Will Social Security Run Out? Here’s ChatGPT’s 2026 Outlook

Social Security

Will Social Security Run Out? Here's ChatGPT's 2026 Outlook

May 19, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Why Trump’s Social Security Tax Plan Mostly Helps High-Income Retirees

Social Security

Why Trump's Social Security Tax Plan Mostly Helps High-Income Retirees

May 19, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Salary You Need to Qualify for the Maximum Social Security Benefit

Social Security

Here's the Salary You Need to Qualify for the Maximum Social Security Benefit

May 19, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security at 62 vs. 70: The Monthly Difference in 2026

Social Security

Social Security at 62 vs. 70: The Monthly Difference in 2026

May 18, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m Retired and Regret Claiming Social Security at 70 — Here’s Why

Social Security

I'm Retired and Regret Claiming Social Security at 70 -- Here's Why

May 17, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Retirees Are Cutting These 3 Expenses as Social Security Lags

Social Security

Retirees Are Cutting These 3 Expenses as Social Security Lags

May 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

A Looming Six-Figure Limit on Social Security: What Retirees Must Do Now

Social Security

A Looming Six-Figure Limit on Social Security: What Retirees Must Do Now

May 08, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Social Security Decisions Retirees Say Are the Hardest to Undo

Social Security

5 Social Security Decisions Retirees Say Are the Hardest to Undo

May 07, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much You’d Need Saved to Replace a Monthly Social Security Check

Social Security

Here's How Much You'd Need Saved to Replace a Monthly Social Security Check

May 07, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Warns Social Security May Disappear — How To Retire Without It

Social Security

Grant Cardone Warns Social Security May Disappear -- How To Retire Without It

May 07, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What Happens If You Don’t Have 40 Credits When You Claim Social Security?

Social Security

What Happens If You Don't Have 40 Credits When You Claim Social Security?

May 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What Happens to Your Social Security If You Work Past 70?

Social Security

What Happens to Your Social Security If You Work Past 70?

April 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT If Early Retirement Is Worth the Cost — Here’s the Break-Even Age

Social Security

I Asked ChatGPT If Early Retirement Is Worth the Cost -- Here's the Break-Even Age

April 24, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Social Security Could Ellen DeGeneres Get Compared To the Average Retiree?

Social Security

How Much Social Security Could Ellen DeGeneres Get Compared To the Average Retiree?

April 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page