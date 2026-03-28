Taxes / Filing
Advertiser Disclosure

3 Tax Filing Watch-Outs If You Sold Any Investments in 2025

4 min Read
Karen Doyle Written by Karen Doyle
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
A calculator with "tax" written on it in front of $100 dollar bills.
hamzaturkkol / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

At tax filing time, you don’t want to be surprised with a big bill because you sold investments during the year.

But you will be taxed on the capital gain of any investment you sell — that means the difference between the price you paid for the asset and the price you sold it for. Understanding how investment gains are taxed will help you pay the right amount of tax.  

Here are three things to watch out for if you sold any investments in 2025.  

How Long Did You Hold the Asset? 

The IRS classifies capital gains based on the length of time you held the asset. Any asset you bought and sold within a year will generate a short-term capital gain. If you held the asset for more than a year before you sold it, you will be taxed on a long-term capital gain. The tax rate for each type of gain is different.  

If you have short-term capital gains, they will be taxed at your regular income tax rate. If you have long-term capital gains, you can subtract any short-term capital losses to arrive at your net capital gain. Your tax rate on net capital gain depends on your income.  

If your income is $48,350 or less and you are single, or $96,700 and you are married filing jointly, your net capital gain is not taxed. If your income is between $48,351 and $533,400, and you are single, your net capital gain is taxed at 15%. If your income is between $96,701 and $600,050 and you are married filing jointly, your net capital gain is taxed at 15%. If your income is above these thresholds, your net capital gain is taxed at 20%.

Was the Investment You Sold a Mutual Fund? 

Capital gains in mutual funds can be a little tricky. Because a mutual fund is a basket of securities that are bought and sold regularly by the fund manager, mutual funds can generate capital gains even if you don’t sell your shares of the fund. Capital gains in mutual funds are taxed as long-term capital gains.  

Do You Have Any Losses From Prior Years? 

If you sold investments at a loss, that loss can offset the capital gain on other investments in the same year. If you have more losses than gains, you can carry forward the net loss to subsequent years, up to $3,000. In other words, you can deduct up to $3,000 from your net capital gains if you have at least that much in losses from a prior year.  

Having taxable capital gains means that your investments are making money, and that’s a good thing. But understanding what to look out for will keep you from paying more than you have to at tax time.  

Editor’s note: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Always consider your individual circumstances and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

More From GoBankingRates

You May Also Like

I’m an Accountant: 6 ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Tax Changes That Will Benefit the Middle Class

Taxes

I'm an Accountant: 6 'Big Beautiful Bill' Tax Changes That Will Benefit the Middle Class

March 27, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT If I Can Get the Same Tax Deductions as the Rich — Here’s What It Said

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT If I Can Get the Same Tax Deductions as the Rich -- Here's What It Said

March 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

The Best AI To Ask Your Tax Questions, According to a CPA

Taxes

The Best AI To Ask Your Tax Questions, According to a CPA

March 26, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Tax Tips: How to Use Your Side Hustle to Write Off Car Fees

Taxes

Tax Tips: How to Use Your Side Hustle to Write Off Car Fees

March 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT What To Do If You’re Expecting a Smaller Tax Refund in 2026 — Here’s What It Said

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT What To Do If You're Expecting a Smaller Tax Refund in 2026 -- Here's What It Said

March 24, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Most Americans Expect Lower Tax Refunds in 2026 — but Here’s Why Many Will Get More

Taxes

Most Americans Expect Lower Tax Refunds in 2026 -- but Here's Why Many Will Get More

March 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a CFP: 5 Tax Deductions High Earners Overlook That Could Save You $10K or More

Taxes

I'm a CFP: 5 Tax Deductions High Earners Overlook That Could Save You $10K or More

March 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s What To Do If You Can’t Pay Your Tax Bill, According to an Expert

Taxes

Here's What To Do If You Can't Pay Your Tax Bill, According to an Expert

March 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

If You Make Under $200K, These 3 Tax Credits Could Apply To You This Year

Taxes

If You Make Under $200K, These 3 Tax Credits Could Apply To You This Year

March 24, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Middle-Class Workers: 4 IRS Rules That Help You Keep More Money

Taxes

Middle-Class Workers: 4 IRS Rules That Help You Keep More Money

March 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

4 Lesser-Known Tax Breaks Seniors Can Use To Maximize Refunds

Taxes

4 Lesser-Known Tax Breaks Seniors Can Use To Maximize Refunds

March 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

If Trump Replaces the Income Tax, Here Are 3 States That Would Suffer Most

Taxes

If Trump Replaces the Income Tax, Here Are 3 States That Would Suffer Most

March 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

3 Tax Mistakes Boomers Are Most Likely To Make — and How To Avoid Them

Taxes

3 Tax Mistakes Boomers Are Most Likely To Make -- and How To Avoid Them

March 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Your Tax Software Might Be Wrong — 5 Signs You’re Paying Too Much (or Too Little)

Taxes

Your Tax Software Might Be Wrong -- 5 Signs You're Paying Too Much (or Too Little)

March 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT Which Tax Credits Matter Most for Middle-Class Families: Here’s What It Said

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT Which Tax Credits Matter Most for Middle-Class Families: Here's What It Said

March 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a CPA: Here’s What Happens if You Underpay Estimated Taxes

Taxes

I'm a CPA: Here's What Happens if You Underpay Estimated Taxes

March 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Tax Filing

Frequently Discussed Tax Subjects

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page