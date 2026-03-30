Taxes / Deductions
Advertiser Disclosure

I’m a CPA: 4 Tax Credits Parents Often Overlook

4 min Read
Josephine Nesbit Written by Josephine Nesbit
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
Monkey Business Images / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

There are several tax credits available exclusively to parents and guardians to help ease some of the costs of raising children.

Credits are very valuable since they are a dollar-for-dollar reduction of the taxes you owe versus deductions that lower your taxable income.” said Lisa Greene-Lewis, tax expert and spokesperson with TurboTax.

If you’re a parent, don’t forget to check if you qualify for these tax credits.

Child Tax Credit

The Child Tax Credit (CTC) was increased under the Working Families Tax Cut and increased from $2,000 to $2,200 and is available for each of your dependent kids under 17,” Greene-Lewis explained.

And for parents who do not owe any tax, Cassandra Kirby, certified financial planner (CFP), enrolled agent (EA), partner, chief operating officer (COO), chief compliance officer (CCO) and private wealth advisor at Braun-Bostich & Associates, said it’s also partially refundable up to $1,700 per child and the amount phases out for married filing jointly at $400,000 and for other filers at $200,000 in 2026.

“There are some other requirements to keep in mind when claiming this credit, so talk to your tax preparer,” Kirby added. 

Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit

Working or looking for work while paying for child care for children under the age of 13? 

According to Gene Bott, certified public accountant (CPA), tax advisor and partner at Tax Hive, this is one of the most overlooked tax credits.

The credit for dependents benefits families where both parents need to work, but it requires gathering information about the care provider,” Bott said. “For this reason, many parents don’t realize it can save them several hundred dollars and don’t claim it.” 

Parents who qualify may claim up to $3,000 for one child or $6,000 for two or more children.

“The amount you can claim is a percentage of the total qualifying childcare expenses, up to 50% and is based on your income,” Kirby explained. “The amount you can claim is a percentage of the total qualifying childcare expenses, up to 50% and is based on your income.”

Earned Income Tax Credit

“The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a substantial credit up to $8,046 for a family with three kids, but the IRS reports every year that one out of five people miss this credit,” Greene-Lewis explained. “You don’t have to have kids in order to get the credit, but the credit increases based on how many kids you have.”

The EITC is available to most low- to moderate-income-earning parents. “There are other requirements to be mindful of in claiming the EITC. Be sure to speak with your tax preparer,” Kirby added.

Education Credits

Parents can take advantage of several education credits, including the American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC) and the Lifetime Learning Credit (LLC).

“The AOTC is for parents with children in college. This credit can provide up to $2,500 for tuition and other related expenses during the first four years of college,” Kirby explained. “The Lifetime Learning Credit is for eligible students and you can claim up to 20% of the first $10,000 in eligible expenses.”

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GoBankingRates

You May Also Like

This Is How Much Bigger Your Tax Refund Will Be After New SALT Deductions

Taxes

This Is How Much Bigger Your Tax Refund Will Be After New SALT Deductions

March 26, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Tax Preparer: Here’s the Difference Between Filing Late and Filing an Extension

Taxes

I'm a Tax Preparer: Here's the Difference Between Filing Late and Filing an Extension

March 27, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Filing 2025 Taxes? Here’s How Gemini Can Help

Taxes

Filing 2025 Taxes? Here's How Gemini Can Help

March 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

3 Retirement Tax Rules That Changed Recently — and Who Needs To Pay Attention

Taxes

3 Retirement Tax Rules That Changed Recently -- and Who Needs To Pay Attention

March 26, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT If There Are Good Tax Breaks for Lower-Income Americans: Here’s What It Said

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT If There Are Good Tax Breaks for Lower-Income Americans: Here's What It Said

March 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

6 Big Ways ChatGPT Can Help With Your 2026 Tax Filing

Taxes

6 Big Ways ChatGPT Can Help With Your 2026 Tax Filing

March 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

3 Tax Filing Watch-Outs If You Sold Any Investments in 2025

Taxes

3 Tax Filing Watch-Outs If You Sold Any Investments in 2025

March 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I’m an Accountant: 6 ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Tax Changes That Will Benefit the Middle Class

Taxes

I'm an Accountant: 6 'Big Beautiful Bill' Tax Changes That Will Benefit the Middle Class

March 27, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT If I Can Get the Same Tax Deductions as the Rich — Here’s What It Said

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT If I Can Get the Same Tax Deductions as the Rich -- Here's What It Said

March 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

The Best AI To Ask Your Tax Questions, According to a CPA

Taxes

The Best AI To Ask Your Tax Questions, According to a CPA

March 26, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Tax Tips: How to Use Your Side Hustle to Write Off Car Fees

Taxes

Tax Tips: How to Use Your Side Hustle to Write Off Car Fees

March 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT What To Do If You’re Expecting a Smaller Tax Refund in 2026 — Here’s What It Said

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT What To Do If You're Expecting a Smaller Tax Refund in 2026 -- Here's What It Said

March 24, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Most Americans Expect Lower Tax Refunds in 2026 — but Here’s Why Many Will Get More

Taxes

Most Americans Expect Lower Tax Refunds in 2026 -- but Here's Why Many Will Get More

March 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s What To Do If You Can’t Pay Your Tax Bill, According to an Expert

Taxes

Here's What To Do If You Can't Pay Your Tax Bill, According to an Expert

March 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

If You Make Under $200K, These 3 Tax Credits Could Apply To You This Year

Taxes

If You Make Under $200K, These 3 Tax Credits Could Apply To You This Year

March 24, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Middle-Class Workers: 4 IRS Rules That Help You Keep More Money

Taxes

Middle-Class Workers: 4 IRS Rules That Help You Keep More Money

March 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Tax Deductions

Frequently Discussed Tax Subjects

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page