How Much Money Do You Need to Make in California Not to Be Considered Poor?

By Aja McClanahan
California is one of America’s most productive and populous states. Often celebrated for its top-notch educational institutions, diverse landscapes and thriving cities, the state still has some obstacles to overcome regarding livability.

Despite its wealth, California has a growing poverty rate. According to a report by the Public Policy Institute of California, in early 2023, 31.1% of residents were poor or near poor (with resources up to one and a half times the CPM poverty line), up from 28.7% in fall 2021.

So, what does a Californian need to earn to make a living wage? Here’s the gross annual income you’ll need in 2024*:

Household with one working adult and:Household with two adults (1 working adult) and:Household with two adults (both working) and:
Zero children: $44,175
One child: $90,357
Two children: $117,481
Three children: $158,791		Zero children: $67,175
One child: $83,721
Two children: $94,029
Three children: $108,744		Zero children: $67,175
One child: $99,043
Two children: $125,037
Three children: $157,750

To put this in perspective, the living wage calculator also reveals figures for the nation’s metropolitan areas with the lowest living wages for a family of four (two working adults, two children) before taxes:

Lowest living wages for the typical family of four, before taxes:

RankMetropolitan areaLiving wage (pre-tax)
1McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX$88,720
2El Paso, TX$88,853
3Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC$89,641
4Chattanooga, TN$89,815
5Columbia, SC$89,927

The MIT living wage calculator places also multiple metropolitan areas in California on the list of the top five areas requiring the highest living wages in the nation, which could help offset the high cost of living.  

Highest living wages for the typical family of four, before taxes:

RankMetropolitan areaLiving wage (pre-tax)
96San Diego-Carlsbad, CA$127,227
97New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY/NJ$128,075
98Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA$139,043
99San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA$145,648
100San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara$147,248

If you’re considering moving to (or out of) California, make sure you run the numbers. Those can give you some perspective and help you make an informed decision about whether or not living there is a financially sound choice.

