Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Jaspreet Singh: Americans Are Going Broke, But That May Be a Good Thing for the Economy

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Jaspreet Singh / Jaspreet Singh

YouTube finance expert Jaspreet Singh of “Minority Mindset” recently offered his take on the recent U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that took place Sept. 20.

The Federal Reserve voted not to increase interest rates this time around, but told the American public to expect one more interest rate hike before the end of the year.

“Essentially,” Singh said in his video, “[Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell] wants to see convincing evidence that inflation is actually down and going to stay down.”

This hasn’t happened as quickly as the Fed expected, primarily due to the resilience of the American consumer, Singh explained. “The reason the economy is staying hot is because people are still spending money.”

Quoting statistics from CNBC, he noted that consumers make up roughly two-thirds of all economic activity in the U.S. In spite of savings diminishing and credit card debt growing — to the tune of $1 trillion dollars in total consumer credit card debt — Americans continue to spend money.

Make Your Money Work for You

“You can start to see dynamics of what’s good for one party, may not always be good for a different party,” Singh explained. In this case, continued consumer spending is keeping economic growth strong. But it’s wreaking havoc on Americans’ savings accounts and potential future financial security.

“As an individual, saving and investing money is good for you,” Singh pointed out, “but not so good for the economy… The economy needs you spending all your money because that keeps the consumer resilient and that keeps the economy growing.”

Interest Rates and the Job Market: The Connection

Raising interest rates should, ultimately, tighten credit and slow economic growth. Doing so will then lead to a reduction in salary growth, higher unemployment, and less spending. That will reduce consumer demand which will, finally, stem inflation. But it’s taking longer than the Fed has expected, Singh pointed out.

“In order to solve this inflation problem, it comes with pain,” Singh said. He pointed out that job losses and less pay growth could help stem inflation.

Make Your Money Work for You

“Potentially, less growth in job incomes wouldn’t be such a big deal, as long as the prices of things weren’t growing so quickly,” he said.

Economic Growth Predictions from the Fed

Warning people to take the Fed’s predictions with a grain of salt (because they always change), Singh shared that the Fed has upwardly revised its predictions for economic growth through 2024. “They predict the economy to grow faster than expected because of the resilient consumer.”

The latest figures show growth of 2.1%, which was more than double their predictions from June. By 2024, the economy should continue growing at a rate of 1.5%.

“They have a strong outlook on the economy,” Singh concluded. “They think these higher interest rates are going to stay higher for longer. They think these higher interest rates are going to have a lower impact on the economy, but a stronger impact on inflation.”

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Related Content

Why Warren Buffett Pays Cash Most Times and How You Can Copy This Wealth-Building Habit

Wealth

Why Warren Buffett Pays Cash Most Times and How You Can Copy This Wealth-Building Habit

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says You Need To Teach Your Kids About Money Before It’s Too Late — Here’s Where To Start

Money

Dave Ramsey Says You Need To Teach Your Kids About Money Before It's Too Late -- Here's Where To Start

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 5 Things You Must Do When You’re 10 Years from Retirement

Money

Retirement Savings: 5 Things You Must Do When You're 10 Years from Retirement

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Make $1,000 a Week With Uber Eats

Money

How To Make $1,000 a Week With Uber Eats

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Thousands

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security, Food Stamps and Medicaid Cuts Likely in GOP-Proposed Budget Plan

Money

Social Security, Food Stamps and Medicaid Cuts Likely in GOP-Proposed Budget Plan

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 9 Costs To Consider When Creating Your Retirement Budget

Money

Retirement Savings: 9 Costs To Consider When Creating Your Retirement Budget

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Retiree: 4 Things I Wish I Had Known About 401(k)s in My Earlier Years

Money

I'm a Retiree: 4 Things I Wish I Had Known About 401(k)s in My Earlier Years

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: What Is the First Year of Retirement Rule?

Money

Social Security: What Is the First Year of Retirement Rule?

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 West Coast Cities That Are Perfect for Retired Couples on Social Security

Money

15 West Coast Cities That Are Perfect for Retired Couples on Social Security

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and 2 Other Tycoons Are Safeguarding Their Wealth for the Next Generation

Wealth

How Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and 2 Other Tycoons Are Safeguarding Their Wealth for the Next Generation

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Says Passive Income Is the Key To Building Wealth: Here’s His No. 1 Way To Get It

Wealth

Grant Cardone Says Passive Income Is the Key To Building Wealth: Here's His No. 1 Way To Get It

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet — Is Now the Right Time To Buy?

Money

New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet -- Is Now the Right Time To Buy?

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 5 Steps To Take Now If You Want a Comfortable Retirement

Money

Retirement Savings: 5 Steps To Take Now If You Want a Comfortable Retirement

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Remote Jobs That Are Dying, According to Career and Workplace Experts

Money

5 Remote Jobs That Are Dying, According to Career and Workplace Experts

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!