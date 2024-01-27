How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 7 Major Cities in the UK

EmirMemedovski / iStock/Getty Images

Americans know how pricey it is to live in the U.S., especially in major cities like New York, Boston, or San Francisco. But you might be shocked to realize that living in the United Kingdom can be just as costly — and perhaps more so!

Granted, the United Kingdom has one of the largest universal healthcare systems in the world, the National Health Service (NHS). This alleviates some financial strain for residents who get sick or injured. But wait times and outdated technology can impact patients’ quality of care.

Since healthcare costs can make up roughly 13.5% of an average American retiree’s expenses, even with Medicare, according to figures recently published by GOBankingRates, older Americans may consider retiring to a country with universal healthcare.

How much do you need to live comfortably in major cities across England, Ireland, and Scotland? And what other advantages do these areas offer for retirees and other expats? Let’s explore the cost of living in seven major European cities.

London, England

Much like New York and Boston, London has a rich history, known globally as a thriving metropolis. And, just like its U.S. counterparts, it also has a high cost of living.

London also has plentiful opportunities for those still working, with the highest concentration of businesses in the U.K.

A single person can expect to spend anywhere from $2,852 to $3,580 monthly, depending on whether they live on the outskirts or in the city center. GlobalCitizenSolutions.com reported these figures.

Make Your Money Work for You

Manchester, England

Second to London in terms of business and culture, Manchester is often called “England’s second city,” according to Hotels.com. It boasts an international airport, universities, museums, shopping and nightlife.

However, the cost of living is roughly half what you might spend in London. There’s also less difference between living in the city center and on the outskirts.

The cost of living in Manchester, including rent, ranges from $1,712 to $1989, according to statistics from Numbeo.com, as reported by GlobalCitizenSolutions.com.

Brighton, England

England, in general, may have a reputation for being rainy and gloomy. But that’s not always the case. Consider the seaside resort city of Brighton, home to a five-mile-long pebble beach lined with shops and hotels, the University of Sussex, and friendly residents. According to the University of Sussex website, it was rated 14th in the U.K. for affordability and desirability.

It’s less than an hour from London, but much more affordable than England’s largest city. The cost of living for a single person, based on statistics from Numbeo, ranges from $2,083 to $2,338, depending on whether you live within or outside the city center.

Oxford, England

Home to the famed University of Oxford, this English city combines education, culture, history and a host of amenities for individuals and families at every stage of life. The Thames River offers a prime picnic location, while the city center offers a range of shopping, restaurants, and museums.

But all this culture and convenience comes at a price. Oxford is one of England’s more affordable cities than Brighton and especially London. The cost of living, according to a study completed by Budget Direct and reported by MarieClaire.co.uk, is $1,906 in U.S. dollars.

Make Your Money Work for You

Glasgow, Scotland

Residents often praise Glasgow, Scotland, for its vibrant culture and low cost of living compared to English cities like Manchester and London, according to data from Numbeo. As Scotland’s largest city, the thriving metro boasts a convenient public transportation system, low unemployment rates, and an award-winning nightlife loaded with bars and restaurants, according to InvestGlasgow.com. Startups Cities Index rated it the second-best U.K. city for work-life balance, which is important to natives and expats seeking a different way of life.

The Budget Direct study shared that the cost of living is roughly $1,281 per month, making it one of the lowest-cost cities on this list.

Edinburgh, Scotland

If you’re seeking a historic city in the U.K., Edinburgh, Scotland, has you covered. Edinburgh is home to Scotland Castle, the National Museum of Scotland, sprawling parks, and cobblestone streets. The walkable city is just a few hours away from London by train and is also home to an international airport. Edinburgh is often rated one of the safest cities in Europe, according to TheInternGroup.com.

Despite all these benefits, living in Edinburgh costs less than many other U.K. cities. Individuals can expect to spend roughly $1,401 in U.S. dollars monthly.

Belfast, Northern Ireland

When we’re talking about U.K. cities, you don’t want to forget Ireland, with its rolling green countryside, historic castles, and Irish pubs. The Northern Island capital, Belfast, is regarded as one of the safest cities in the U.K. It’s also a city in the midst of a revival, with a thriving culture and nightlife.

The cost of living in Belfast is lower than Dublin, but comparable to many other U.K. cities. Monthly costs fall between $1560 and $1,875, according to data from Numbeo reported by GlobalCitizenSolutions.com.

Make Your Money Work for You

Final Note

Whether you’re looking to relocate or just visit, it helps to be prepared and know how much you can expect to spend in these famous U.K. cities. The region, as a whole, offers plenty of job opportunities, a thriving culture, gorgeous landscapes, and a rich history.

More From GOBankingRates