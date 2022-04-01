GO in the Know: Target Accepts SNAP & Top Financial News for April 1

seb_ra / iStock.com

It’s tempting, but there will be no April Fools’ Day jokes here — just the lowdown on today’s biggest financial news stories. We appreciate you reading them, no foolin’.

The Big Lead: SNAP Update

You can add another big name to the list of retailers that now accept SNAP EBT cards for online food orders. Target is preparing to let shoppers use the cards, formerly known as food stamps, for online purchases, joining fellow retail giants Walmart and Amazon.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Wendy’s

A few weeks following McDonald’s entering the metaverse, Wendy’s has announced a similar move with the opening of the “Wendyverse” in Meta’s Horizon Worlds on April 2.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: Pet Owners Would Take a Pay Cut for This

Note to employers: If you want to find and keep employees during the current labor shortage, put out some pet bowls and free up office space for your team’s furry family members to join them at work.

Make Your Money Work for You

Read the full story here

Bonus: Financial Myths Not Worth Falling For

Don’t be unwise on this day of pranks and hoaxes and fall for some common money myths. For example, the myth that if you don’t have an emergency fund, a credit card will do just fine.

Read the full story here

ICYMI: Yesterday’s GO in the Know

More From GOBankingRates