Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

GO in the Know: Stamps Going Up, JetBlue Gets Hostile & Top Financial News for May 16

Gary Dudak

By Gary Dudak

GO in the Know couple news
kupicoo / iStock.com

Happy Monday, everyone. We’re back with the lowdown on the most important financial stories of the day. Check ’em out.

The Big Lead: USPS To Hike Stamp Prices

The price of a U.S. First-Class Mail stamp is expected to increase again — from 58 cents to 60 cents beginning July 10 — and the United States Postal Service (USPS) is hinting at more hikes on the way.

Read the fully story here

Business Spotlight: JetBlue

Discount airline JetBlue will try to navigate its way around the usual buyout rules by launching a hostile bid to take over rival Spirit Airlines.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Read the full story here

Interesting: Social Security Payments Need To Be $540 More Today To Equal Value in 2000

This year’s Social Security cost of living adjustment (COLA) isn’t nearly enough to help boost seniors’ purchasing power. In fact, according to new data, high inflation has caused Social Security benefits to lose 40% of their buying power since the year 2000.

Read the full story here

Bonus: 6 Crypto Myths Debunked

On the heels of last week’s so-called crypto crash, GOBankingRates breaks down some of the major myths about cryptocurrency for those considering jumping into the market.

Make Your Money Work for You

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of May 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.