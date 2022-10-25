Rent Prices Drop, Retirement Investing Tips & Top Financial News for Oct. 25, 2022

seb_ra / iStock.com

It’s World Pasta Day, so feel free to carb up while you catch up on today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Inflation and Decreased Demand Force Landlords To Drop Rent Prices

Rental prices that soared to record highs just a few months ago are now heading in the other direction as inflation, economic uncertainty and falling demand have finally caught up with the market. Read the full story here

Social Security Spotlight: Consider Investing Your COLA Increase in These Promising Stocks

Social Security recipients will get a nice boost to their monthly payments in 2023 thanks to an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment announced earlier this month. While many seniors need the money to deal with soaring inflation, others might have the financial wherewithal to invest part or all of it. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: McDonald’s McRib Farewell May Actually Impact the Stock Market

When McDonald’s announced a Farewell Tour for its iconic McRib sandwich — the tangy, sauce-drenched meat/pickles/onion concoction that debuted in 1980 — you could almost hear the whimpers from millions of devoted fans. What you might not have heard were the whimpers from stock market investors who have found a correlation between the appearance of the McRib and a rise in the S&P 500. Read the full story here

Make Your Money Work for You

Bonus: How To Keep ‘Porch Pirates’ From Stealing Your Holiday Packages

‘Tis the season for giving and ordering holiday presents online, but it’s also the season for increased porch theft, so experts are warning consumers to be extremely cautious. Here are several steps you can take to avoid being a victim and enjoy the holidays stress-free. Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates