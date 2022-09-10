GO in the Know: Best Cities To Retire, State Stimulus Payments & Top Financial News of the Week

I hope you all had a nice short workweek, but if you didn’t get a chance to catch up on the latest top financial stories — we got you covered here. Enjoy the weekend!

The Big Lead: Las Vegas, Honolulu Among Best Cities To Retire in 2022 — What Are the Worst?

If you wonder where to settle down after retirement, think warm and sunny. More than half of the 10 best cities to retire in 2022 are located in hot spots (literally), according to a new report from WalletHub. Read the full story here

Stimulus Spotlight: Payments Coming to These States This Month

Who can look forward to a surprise tax refund? How much will it be and when will you receive it? Look for your state on this list to find out which states are receiving stimulus payments, tax refunds or other relief in Sept. 2022. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Everything’s Bigger in Texas — Including Taxes, Which Are Outpacing California

Texas has never lacked self-belief, especially when it comes to touting tax advantages it has over other states. Well, not so fast, Lone Star Staters — you could be paying higher taxes than even Californians. Read the full story here

Bonus: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

To determine which economies are thriving and which are failing, GOBankingRates took a look at a variety of economic factors, from year-over-year GDP and unemployment rates to wage changes and the percentage of a state’s population living in poverty. States were divided into the top 15 and the bottom 15. Read the full story here

