GO in the Know: Inflation Still Hot, Retirement at Any Age & Top Financial News for Sept. 13

The Big Lead: Consumer Price Index Shows Inflation Still Hot Despite Sharp Drop in Gas Prices

Inflation was still red hot in August, despite a sharp drop in gas prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Consumer Price Index on Sept. 13 and the all-items index for the 12 months ending in August increased 8.3%, driven largely by soaring shelter, food and medical care prices. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Which Generation Is Saving Most for Retirement? (You May Be Surprised)

Do you think you know which generation is saving most for retirement? Findings from a GOBankingRates survey on retirement reveal Gen Z is on track with their retirement savings. Read the full story here

Bonus: 9 Money Moves Retirees Almost Always Regret

Here are some of the money moves retirees always seem to regret, so try to avoid them as you sail off into the sunset. Read the full story here

