Retirement / Planning

Alternative Retirement Plans for Those Who Started Saving Late

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Starting late on retirement savings can feel daunting, but it’s never too late to create a plan that can provide stability and comfort in your golden years.

For those who find themselves behind on their retirement savings, here are alternative strategies to help you catch up and make the most of your retirement.

Maximize Your Contributions

If you’re 50 or older, take advantage of catch-up contributions. The IRS allows you to contribute extra to your 401(k) and IRA. It’s a quick way to bulk up your retirement savings.

Consider Semi-Retirement

Instead of fully retiring, consider a transition period where you work part-time or on a consultancy basis. This allows continued income flow, lessens the immediate need for a large nest egg, and can potentially provide healthcare benefits.

Downsize Early

Selling a larger family home and moving into a smaller space can reduce living expenses and provide a lump sum to invest in your retirement fund. Downsizing can also mean moving to an area with a lower cost of living.

Delay Social Security

Delaying Social Security benefits until the age of 70 increases your monthly benefits. This can significantly improve your financial picture if you started saving late.

Invest in Annuities

Annuities can be a controversial topic, but they offer a steady income stream for life. Speak with a financial advisor to determine if this is a suitable investment for your situation.

Diversify Income Streams

Create multiple streams of income. This can include rental income, dividend stocks, a side business, or passive income projects. Diversified income sources can help buffer against market volatility.

Work With a Financial Planner

A financial planner can help tailor a strategy specific to your needs, which might include aggressive investment strategies, tax planning, and estate planning.

Reevaluate Your Retirement Lifestyle

Adjust your expectations for retirement. You may not be able to afford lavish trips every year, but with smart budgeting, you can still enjoy a fulfilling retirement.

Invest in Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)

If you have a high-deductible health plan, HSAs allow you to save money tax-free for medical expenses. After age 65, you can use these funds for any purpose without penalty, although you will pay taxes if not used for medical expenses.

Life Settlements

For those who have a life insurance policy they no longer need, selling it for a life settlement can provide a larger sum of money immediately to help fund retirement.

Reverse Mortgage

For homeowners, a reverse mortgage can provide income by tapping into the equity of your home while still living in it. This can be complicated and isn’t for everyone, so thorough research and advice from a financial advisor are essential.

Remember, the key to managing a late start in retirement savings is to take action now. With deliberate planning and strategic adjustments, you can build a retirement plan that ensures security and peace of mind. Always consult with financial professionals to understand the full implications of any financial strategy you consider.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

