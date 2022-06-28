Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

How a Roth IRA Conversion Will Help Your Investments During a Bear Market

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Financial advisor explaining paperwork to elderly retired couple front of desk.
Inside Creative House / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A bear market isn’t just a time to go crawling into your investment hibernation until the bear finally leaves; it’s also an opportunity to take advantage of certain forces that work in your favor.

See: 15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Find Out: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

One of those forces has to do with a Roth IRA conversion. As The Wall Street Journal recently noted, when the value of assets such as stocks and funds fall, the taxes on conversions to Roth IRAs often drop as well. This means converting to a Roth IRA during a bear market increases your potential for asset growth and tax-free withdrawals.

For those who need a refresher course in retirement plans, a Roth IRA is a qualified individual retirement account that allows you to grow investments tax-free. You contribute money you’ve already paid taxes on.

That’s the opposite of a traditional IRA or 401(k), in which you don’t pay taxes on money you contribute but do owe income tax on any withdrawals. There’s also no required distribution from your Roth IRA, unlike a traditional IRA or 401(k), which require you to begin making withdrawals beginning at age 72

Retire Comfortably

Roth IRA conversions have become increasingly popular over the last few years. Taxpayers reported 892,000 Roth conversions totaling nearly $17 billion in 2019, the WSJ reported, citing IRS data. That’s well up from just five years earlier, when 489,000 taxpayers converted about $8 billion. Conversions have been especially popular with Americans who earn $200,000 to $500,000 a year.

Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25

As the name suggests, a Roth conversion involves moving assets from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA and then paying income tax on the transfer. The tax bill can get pretty high, depending on the dollar amount of assets being transferred. But converting when prices are down — like during the bear market — reduces your tax burden.

If the tax rate on the Roth IRA conversion is lower than the expected rate when the assets would be withdrawn, a conversion makes sense. On the other hand, if the tax rate at conversion is higher than the expected rate at withdrawal, it might not be such a great move.

That’s why it’s important to do Roth conversions during years when tax rates are low. Many financial advisors recommend doing partial Roth conversions over several years to avoid income that can push you into a higher tax bracket.

Retire Comfortably

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.