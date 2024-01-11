Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

How to Put $20 a Day Toward a Million-Dollar Retirement

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
A piggy bank surrounded by money
malerapaso / iStock/Getty Images

Saving and planning for retirement has been difficult for many Americans of late due to inflation, soaring interest rates and the resumption of student loans. At this point, reaching $1 million in retirement savings might seem farfetched for many.

However, some experts say that if you spend $20 on things you don’t need a day (for takeout, coffee on the go, etc.), that small daily amount could be invested elsewhere help you achieve this goal.

As CNBC reported, if you start doing this at age 25, putting the money ($100 a week) into a retirement investment account that generates a 7% annual rate of return, you’d have $1.057 million saved by the time you reach age 65.

While this amounts to $400 a month in savings, breaking it down in smaller, $20 chunks might feel less overwhelming.

“Whenever you have a big goal, you don’t do it by starting and finishing, right?” Anne Lester, a retirement expert and author of “Your Best Financial Life: Save Smart Now for the Future You Want,” told CNBC. “You break it up into small, digestible pieces.”

While looking at your budget and trying to cut on expenses is key, Lester also noted that this doesn’t mean you need to deprive yourself, adding, she is not doesn’t want to “latte shame” anyone.

“If it’s a big, incredibly powerful part of your life then go buy the latte, just budget for it,” Lester told CNBC.

Are You Retirement Ready?

In addition, while saving for retirement early is crucial, it’s also never too late to start — although this may translate into larger contributions as you’ll have less time to compound.

According to Crissi Cole, founder and CEO of Penny Finance, the average monthly retirement savings (by age) to reach $1 million by 65 is as follows:

Age 20: $300 per month;

Age 25: $450 per month;

Age 30: $650 per month;

Age 35: $900 per month;

Age 40: $1,400 per month;

Age 50: $3,200 per month.

For most Americans, the “magic number” needed to retire is currently $1.27 million, according to the Northwestern Mutual’s 2023 Planning & Progress Study — up from $1.25 million reported last year. However, few have that much in savings.

Indeed, the Northwestern survey found that Americans in their 60s have, on average, $112,500 in retirement savings, while those in their 70s have on average $113,800, with both sums a far cry from the $1.27 million “magic number.” For Americans in their 40s and 50s, the averages are $77,400 and $110,900, respectively. All of which are reasons why you should remember to pocket that $20 today, and invest it in your retirement instead.

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

41 States That Won’t Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

Social Security

41 States That Won't Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone’s 4 Ultimate Tips To Maximize Your Retirement Savings

Retirement

Grant Cardone's 4 Ultimate Tips To Maximize Your Retirement Savings

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Financial Milestones You Should Hit Before 60 for a Secure Retirement

Retirement

6 Financial Milestones You Should Hit Before 60 for a Secure Retirement

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State

Retirement

Here's Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State

January 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Key Signs You’ll Enjoy a Rich Retirement

Retirement

10 Key Signs You'll Enjoy a Rich Retirement

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Retiring Abroad: Top 5 Places Boomers Prefer To Retire Outside of the US

Retirement

Retiring Abroad: Top 5 Places Boomers Prefer To Retire Outside of the US

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Wealthy Americans Are Aiming for a $3 Million Nest Egg — Should That Be Your Goal, Too?

Retirement

Wealthy Americans Are Aiming for a $3 Million Nest Egg -- Should That Be Your Goal, Too?

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Places To Retire That Are Just Like the West Coast but Cheaper

Retirement

6 Places To Retire That Are Just Like the West Coast but Cheaper

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Can You Get a Second Mortgage If Your Only Income Is Social Security?

Social Security

Can You Get a Second Mortgage If Your Only Income Is Social Security?

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

16 States Where You’ll Need at Least $1 Million To Retire

Retirement

16 States Where You'll Need at Least $1 Million To Retire

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Retirement Accounts Worth Considering, According to Experts

Retirement

6 Retirement Accounts Worth Considering, According to Experts

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Average Retirement Age for Men vs. Women in 2023

Retirement

The Average Retirement Age for Men vs. Women in 2023

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Myths About Early Retirement

Retirement

10 Myths About Early Retirement

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Taxes: Pay Less With This Retirement Account

Social Security

Social Security Taxes: Pay Less With This Retirement Account

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

57% Say ‘Securing Social Security’ Is Priority — Have Biden, Trump or Other Presidential Candidates Detailed Their Plans?

Social Security

57% Say 'Securing Social Security' Is Priority -- Have Biden, Trump or Other Presidential Candidates Detailed Their Plans?

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: When You Do and Don’t Need to File Taxes for SSI Benefits in 2024

Social Security

Social Security: When You Do and Don't Need to File Taxes for SSI Benefits in 2024

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!