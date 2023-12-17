Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Retirement Savings: 10 Biggest Financial Shocks For Retirees

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
A man holds his head while reading a bill.
Inside Creative House / iStock.com

Retirement can bring a sense of freedom and relaxation, but it can also come with unexpected financial shocks. Denial is a bad pill to take when retiring, and it’s important to be prepared so you can have your savings ready when these problems arise. Here are the top ten financial surprises that often catch retirees off guard:

1. Higher Healthcare Costs Than Anticipated

Many retirees underestimate the cost of healthcare, including long-term care, which isn’t typically covered by Medicare. “the average 65-year-old couple retiring this year can expect to spend an average of $315,000” reported Fidelity Investments’ 2022 Retiree Healthcare Cost Estimate.

2. Inflation Impact

The rising cost of living can significantly impact fixed retirement incomes, reducing purchasing power over time. Look for the right location for your saving when settling down to retire to really calm the shock factor.

3. Taxation on Social Security

Depending on income levels and location, a portion of Social Security benefits may be taxable, which many retirees don’t anticipate. As previously reported by GOBankingRates, individuals with provisional income above $25,000 and joint filers above $32,000 have up to 50% of their Social Security income taxed.

4. Home Maintenance and Repair Costs

As homes age, unexpected repair and maintenance costs can arise, potentially straining retirement budgets. If you live in an older home, do your research on certain aspects of your place or even hire a contractor or home inspector so that the shock you face isn’t also shocking your wallet.

5. Supporting Adult Children

Financial assistance to adult children, whether for education, healthcare, or living expenses, can be a major unplanned financial burden.

6. Early Retirement Due to Health Issues

Health problems can force early retirement, leading to lower savings and unplanned medical expenses.

7. Investment Market Volatility

Fluctuations in the investment market can impact retirement savings, particularly if a major downturn occurs early in retirement.

8. Longevity Risk

Living longer than expected can lead to savings running out sooner than planned. Remember to be saving and budgeting for many years to come.

9. Widowhood

The death of a spouse can bring unexpected financial challenges, including potential loss of income and increased living expenses. This always comes as a shock, therefore you should be prepared, but fortunately there are support groups and programs for advice and grief therapy.

10. Changes in Housing Needs

The need to downsize, relocate, or move into assisted living can incur significant costs that many retirees do not initially consider.

Understanding these potential shocks can help in better preparing for a financially secure retirement. It’s crucial for retirees and those planning for retirement to consider these factors in their financial planning to ensure a comfortable and stable post-working life.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

