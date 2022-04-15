Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Increased Its Welcome Offer to 80,000 Points

GOBankingRates maintains editorial independence. While we may receive compensation from actions taken after clicking on links within our content, no content has been supplied or pre-approved by any advertiser prior to publication. We always recommend reviewing the terms and conditions of any offer before signing up or applying.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card is offering a new welcome offer for new cardmembers of 80,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 in the first three from opening an account. That’s $1,000 when you redeem through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal.

The card holds a $95 annual fee and has $0 foreign transaction fees, which is not something to overlook as these charges tend to quickly add up when you travel. For example, if you spend $5,000 internationally, you would avoid $150 in foreign transaction fees, Chase said.

Be aware, however, that this card is not available to current cardmembers of any Sapphire credit card, or previous cardmembers of any Sapphire credit card who received a new cardmember bonus within the last 48 months.

In addition, the card enables you to:

Earn 5x total points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards; earn 2x on other travel purchases

Earn 3x points on dining, including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out

Earn 3x points on online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs)

Earn 3x points on select streaming services

Another great benefit for travelers is the travel coverage the card provides. This includes trip cancellation/interruption insurance: for example, if your trip is canceled or cut short by sickness, severe weather and other covered situations, you can be reimbursed up to $10,000 per person and $20,000 per trip for your pre-paid, non-refundable travel expenses, including passenger fares, tours, and hotel.

It also includes auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance, trip delay reimbursement, and travel and emergency assistance services.

In addition, if you are a member of a frequent travel program, you can transfer your points to leading frequent travel programs at 1 to 1 value.

