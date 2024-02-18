This Is the Salary You Need To Afford an Average Home in 7 Texas Cities

While high housing prices have been a problem in many areas of the country, you can still find some relatively good deals in Texas. Some Texas cities like Austin have seen housing prices soar in recent years, but several cities still remain relatively affordable compared to the rest of the country.

Nationwide, the average homebuyer needs a household income of at least $114,627 to afford a median-price home, according to an analysis by Redfin last year. This number is based on keeping monthly mortgage payments — which averaged $2,866 in August 2023 — at no more than 30% of gross income.

However, this amount of income exceeds the nationwide average of approximately $75,000, based on the latest Census data from 2022. In Texas, average household incomes are almost exactly in line with the national average. And the good news is that the gap between these salaries and the amount needed to afford a home in several Texas cities isn’t as high as it is in many other parts of the country.

Here, we’ll explore how much you need to earn to afford an average home in these Texas cities.