Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

10 States With the Lowest Middle-Class Population

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
A hillside with many houses in Irvine in southern Orange County, California, with mountains in the background.
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In examining the financial landscape of the United States, it’s crucial to understand where the middle class–a segment often considered the backbone of the American economy–stands in terms of its size across different states.

Learn: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

By analyzing data on average and median household incomes, cost of living, and the number of households in each state, we can identify which states have the smallest proportion of middle-class families. For the purposes of this analysis, the middle class is defined as households earning between two-thirds to double the median household income for their state.

Methodology

The calculation considers the median household income as a baseline to identify the middle class’s income range. It also factors in the cost of living to adjust these figures, providing a more accurate representation of the middle-class population’s size in real terms. The number of households in each state offers a framework for estimating the proportion of middle-class families.

States With the Lowest Middle-Class Population

Based on the criteria mentioned, here are the ten states with the lowest proportion of middle-class families, considering both the income distribution and cost of living adjustments:

  1. California: With a high cost of living, especially in housing, California’s middle class is under pressure. Despite having the largest number of households, the gap between the median income and living costs significantly reduces the middle-class proportion.
  2. New York: Similar to California, New York’s high cost of living, particularly in urban areas like New York City, challenges middle-class families. The substantial difference between median income and living expenses narrows the middle-class segment.
  3. Hawaii: As the most expensive state, Hawaii’s extremely high cost of living across all categories, especially housing, makes it difficult for middle-class families to thrive, despite relatively high median incomes.
  4. Alaska: Despite a higher median income, Alaska’s cost of living is significantly above the national average. The remote location and high utility costs contribute to a smaller middle-class population.
  5. Massachusetts: High housing costs and an overall cost of living significantly above the national average challenge the middle-class population’s growth in Massachusetts.
  6. Oregon: With a cost of living that’s 21.2% higher than the national average, Oregon’s middle class faces difficulties, especially with housing and transportation costs.
  7. Washington: The high cost of living, particularly in housing and healthcare, limits the size of the middle class in Washington state.
  8. New Jersey: Despite a high median income, New Jersey’s cost of living, especially housing costs, puts a strain on the middle-class population.
  9. Colorado: Colorado’s middle class is squeezed by housing costs 20% above average and a general cost of living that’s 4.6% above the national average.
  10. Vermont: High housing and utility costs contribute to Vermont’s small middle-class population, with a cost of living 15.9% above the national average.
Make Your Money Work for You

Conclusion

The states listed above exhibit a challenging environment for middle-class families, primarily due to the high cost of living in comparison to median household incomes. This analysis highlights the need for policies and initiatives that support the middle class, especially in states where the cost of living significantly outpaces incomes. Ensuring the growth and stability of the middle class is essential for the overall health and prosperity of the American economy.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

The Job Market Is Getting More Competitive: 7 Things You Can Do To Thrive

Money

The Job Market Is Getting More Competitive: 7 Things You Can Do To Thrive

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m on Track To Become a Millionaire in 2024 — Here’s What I Did To Get Here

Wealth

I'm on Track To Become a Millionaire in 2024 -- Here's What I Did To Get Here

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

13 Cities With the Fastest-Growing Millionaire Populations

Wealth

13 Cities With the Fastest-Growing Millionaire Populations

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Start Building Good Savings Habits

Money

How To Start Building Good Savings Habits

February 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Habits of Self-Made Millionaires That Could Make You Rich

Wealth

10 Habits of Self-Made Millionaires That Could Make You Rich

February 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

2024 Financial Goals: Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions for Monetary Success

Money

2024 Financial Goals: Top 10 New Year's Resolutions for Monetary Success

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Wealth

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don't

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

Money

How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran: Why Everyone Should Set Aside ‘Mad Money’

Money

Barbara Corcoran: Why Everyone Should Set Aside 'Mad Money'

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Countries To Live Outside the U.S. That Are So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

Money

10 Countries To Live Outside the U.S. That Are So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: 15 Secrets To Not Being Broke

Money

Jaspreet Singh: 15 Secrets To Not Being Broke

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I Am Part of the US Middle Class: Here’s How I Stopped Spending More Than I Earn

Money

I Am Part of the US Middle Class: Here's How I Stopped Spending More Than I Earn

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 3 Key Assistance Programs for Americans Planning To Retire in 2024

Money

Social Security Cuts: 3 Key Assistance Programs for Americans Planning To Retire in 2024

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Most Valuable American Dimes in Circulation

Wealth

10 Most Valuable American Dimes in Circulation

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

15 Best Money Decisions Redditors Have Made

Money

15 Best Money Decisions Redditors Have Made

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Career Expert Shares Ideal ‘Salary Expectation’ Response for Job Interviews

Money

Career Expert Shares Ideal 'Salary Expectation' Response for Job Interviews

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!