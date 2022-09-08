Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022

Many states had a budget surplus in 2022 or excess money from COVID relief aid. This means a windfall for many taxpayers who can expect one-time direct deposits in plenty of time for the holiday season. Yes, we are talking about the December holidays already; when the first pumpkin spice hits store shelves, it’s time.

Who can look forward to a surprise tax refund? How much will it be? And when will you receive it? Look for your state on the list below to find out which states are receiving stimulus payments, tax refunds, or other relief in September 2022.

Hawaii

Residents of the Aloha State will get a one-time tax refund via direct deposit on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Households who earn less than $100,000 annually will receive $300 per person, and households earning more than $100,000 will receive $100 per person.

Illinois

Illinois residents may receive up to $400 in tax rebates beginning next week, according to CNET. Individuals who earned less than $200,000 in 2021, and couples filing jointly who earned less than $400,000 will receive $100, plus $100 per dependent, up to a total of $400 per family.

California

California residents will have to wait a little bit longer, with inflation relief checks being sent out beginning in October. Thanks to the state’s $97.5 billion budget surplus, the state is sending out debit cards or issuing direct deposits to taxpayers based on their income and household size. Officially deemed the “Middle Class Tax Refund,” the payments could total as much as $1,050 per family. Refunds are calculated based on your 2020 tax returns, KTLA reports.

Colorado

Taxpayers are receiving refunds of $750, or $1,500 for couples, filing jointly, thanks to the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, according to the Department of Revenue Tax Division. Checks started going out in August but if you haven’t received yours yet, you can check the status by calling 303-951-4996.

Indiana

Indiana residents will receive $325 per taxpayer due to higher-than-expected state revenue numbers, according to a report at Indystar.com. Those receiving their refund by direct deposit should have already received it. A round of checks was supposed to go out in August but was delayed due to supply chain issues. The state is currently printing 1.7 million checks, which will be mailed out between now and October, according to CNET.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts’ state auditor is still calculating how much taxpayers should receive thanks to the state’s revenue surplus. The auditor will reveal the figure by Sept. 20, 2022. Governor Charlie Baker estimates that the surplus could be “north of $2.5 billion,” according to WGBH. Refunds of hundreds of dollars, based on a taxpayer’s income, could be issued this fall.

New Jersey

New Jersey homeowners and renters could be receiving property tax rebates based on their income. Homeowners making up to $150,000 will see a $1,500 rebate on their property taxes. Those earning between $150,000 and $250,000 will get a $1,000 rebate, according to CNET.com. Renters earning $150,000 or less will get a $450 check. That’s the good news. The bad news is New Jersey residents will have to wait a while for that money. New Jersey state treasury spokesperson Jennifer Sciortino told Patch that the checks would be coming “no later than May 2023.”

New York

Residents of Manhattan and the other New York City boroughs can look forward to property tax rebates of up to $150. Owners of one-, two-, or three-family homes who made less than $250,000 in 2020 qualify to receive the rebate on their primary residence.

Homeowners in other parts of New York who qualify for a 2022 STAR credit or exemption and had an income of $250,000 or less in the 2020 tax year could also qualify for a tax rebate, according to the Department of Taxation and Finance. Amounts vary but look for checks to be mailed starting in late August.

Pennsylvania

As part of Pennsylvania’s Property Tax / Rent Rebate Program, Pennsylvania residents age 65+, or age 50+ and widowed, or 18+ with a disability may qualify for an income-based tax rebate. Pennsylvanians may receive a minimum of $250 and a maximum of $650. Residents need to apply by December 31, 2022, here. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue website, those who received a rebate could also receive an additional one-time bonus, set to be issued by check or direct deposit this fall.

