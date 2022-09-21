Stimulus Updates: Mark These 11 Dates on Your Calendar Now

Although the federal government has not revealed plans to issue any further stimulus checks, several states are issuing tax refunds to residents as a result of surplus budget funds in 2022.

Which states are still expected to distribute a surprise tax refund to residents, and when will these checks or direct deposits arrive? Mark your calendar for these 11 dates, and start thinking about how you’ll spend, save or invest your windfall.

Late September

The Massachusetts state auditor is still calculating the tax rebates due to Massachusetts residents as of Sept. 20, 2022. But an initiative released this summer could provide $250 in tax relief to Massachusetts taxpayers, with $500 going to married couples, according to a report from MassLive.com. Those who earned between $38,000 and $100,000 in 2021 are eligible.

September 30, 2022

Colorado state began issuing refunds of $750 — and $1,500 for couples filing jointly — in August as part of an agreement within the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) Amendment, CNET reported. If you haven’t received your check yet, and you filed your 2021 state tax return by June 30, 2022, you should receive your rebate before Sept. 30, 2022.

October

When Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the 2022-23 budget, it included what was billed the Middle-Class Tax Refund. California residents can expect to see a direct deposit or a debit card in the mail sometime in October, CNET detailed. Checks will vary based on income, tax-filing status and how many people reside in your household. Married couples with multiple dependents who earn less than $150,000 per year could receive up to $1,050.

Late October

Hawaii residents started receiving direct deposit refunds of up to $1,200 per household on Sept. 9, 2022. Paper checks should start being mailed in late October, Governor David Ige told CNET.

October 31, 2022

The state of Virginia has been working hard to issue 1.3 million direct deposit tax rebates and 1.9 million paper checks to qualified taxpayers. If you had a tax liability, meaning you owed taxes on your 2021 state returns, you may qualify for the rebate, ValueWalk reported.



The Virginia Department of Taxation started sending checks in mid-September. If you live in Virginia, filed taxes by July 1, 2022, are eligible to receive money and haven’t received yours, you should get it by Oct. 31, 2022, per CNET.

The amount will vary but could be as much as $250 per taxpayer, according to ValueWalk.

November 1, 2022

Indiana residents are all slated to receive a total of $325 per taxpayer. Some direct deposits began going out in May 2022. If you’re still waiting, you should receive a paper check by no later than Nov. 1, 2022, according to CNET. If you don’t receive it, contact the Indiana Department of Revenue.

November 7, 2022

Illinois taxpayers may have already received a paper check as part of the state’s $1.83 billion tax relief package. The legislation calls for individuals who earned less than $200,000 in 2021 to receive $50. Those numbers double for married couples filing jointly. Taxpayers can also receive $100 each for up to three dependents in their household, to a maximum of $400, CNET indicated. Checks started going out Sept. 12, 2022.

Comptroller Susanna Mendoza told CNET that the total check run should take about eight weeks, which means the last of the checks should go out by roughly Nov. 7, 2022.

Late November

South Carolina taxpayers should receive refund checks of up to $800 beginning in “late November or December,” CNET suggested. You will qualify for a check if you owed state taxes in 2021.

December 31, 2022

Pennsylvania residents may qualify for a tax rebate through the state’s Property Tax / Rent Rebate Program. You will need to file a rebate application online by Dec. 31, 2022, and can expect a check or direct deposit sometime after that.

January 31, 2023

If you live in Colorado and didn’t file your taxes by June 30, 2022, but instead filed an extension, get those taxes filed by Oct. 17, 2022 to receive your refund by Jan. 31, 2023.

May 2023

If you live in New Jersey, don’t hold your breath waiting for your tax rebate. If you qualify under the new Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program, you will receive a rebate based on your 2019 income. The good news is the rebate could be as much as $1,500 for homeowners with a combined household income of less than $150,000. The bad news? It could take as long as May 2023 to see your rebate via check or direct deposit, according to Patch.com.

Are You Eligible for a State Tax Refund?

If you live in New York, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Maine, Minnesota or New Mexico, you should have already received your check or direct deposit. If not, you can check with your state tax department as to the status of your refund, or to confirm your eligibility.

