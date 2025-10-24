Money / Economy
Advertiser Disclosure

Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Could Determine Your Budget for Christmas and Beyond

4 min Read
Alan Joseph Written by Alan Joseph
Jenna Klaverweiden Edited by Jenna Klaverweiden
Girl counting US Dollar bills, using calculator, and writing expenses.
Anna Ostanina / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

A decision from the country’s highest court could make or break your budget for Christmas this year and beyond.

In early November, justices from the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) will make a ruling on whether President Donald Trump’s global tariffs are lawful, and the outcome could affect consumer prices, broader inflation trends and people’s spending habits.

What’s the Case About?

Back in May, the Associated Press reported that the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Trump lacked authority to unilaterally impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The ruling was immediately appealed and went to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which reaffirmed the original ruling in May, stating that while the IEEPA does grant the president power to regulate imports, the law “does not authorize the tariffs imposed by the Executive Orders,” according to the National Association of Manufacturers.

The Trump administration, again, swiftly appealed the Federal Circuit’s decision, and it will now go up to the Supreme Court.

Under normal circumstances, SCOTUS would have come to a decision by June, but the White House requested an expedited hearing, and the nine justices will have to decide much sooner, as reported by CNN.

Today's Top Offers

How This Could Hit Your Wallet

As we get closer to the holiday season, the upcoming ruling could influence how much (or how little) you spend on gifts, groceries and other goods vulnerable to import duties. Data from The New York Times revealed much of what consumers buy during holidays is made in China. In fact, China produces 80% of all toys and an astounding 90% of all Christmas goods sold in the U.S.

If SCOTUS decides Trump’s tariffs will stay, “families should go into the season expecting items to cost more across the board,” explained Greg Zakowicz, a senior e-commerce expert at Omnisend.

The biggest impact, according to Zakowicz, will be in consumer electronics and toys since both are manufactured in China — which faces one of the highest tariff rates in the world. The only silver lining? Companies may potentially opt “to wait until the new year to enact price increases,” since holiday shopping already generates bigger profit margins for retailers.

What You Can Do and Economic Impact

Given the uncertainty of what could happen in November, it would be prudent for consumers to proactively learn different strategies and stay on top of their finances, including knowing what they aim to buy and shopping early, maintaining a strict budget, and automating savings.

Beyond the holiday season, there is good reason to follow the upcoming litigation. A TD Economics analysis from September suggested that “core goods prices [will continue to] rise steadily into 2026, reaching a peak of 4-5% year over year by mid-2026” under the current tariff policy.

Finally, recent data from ADP showed 32,000 private-sector jobs were lost in September, as noted by CNN. Some economists see this decline as a potential bellwether for more of what’s to come as a consequence of the administration’s tariffs and their cumulative impact on the economy.

Today's Top Offers

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

This Is the Dumbest Financial Move You Can Make in the US Today, According to These Ramsey Experts

Money

This Is the Dumbest Financial Move You Can Make in the US Today, According to These Ramsey Experts

October 23, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: The 3 Worst Mistakes People Make When Trying To Build Wealth

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: The 3 Worst Mistakes People Make When Trying To Build Wealth

October 24, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Millionaires’ Money Superstitions — Could They Help You?

Wealth

Millionaires' Money Superstitions -- Could They Help You?

October 23, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

The Billionaire Behind ChatGPT Is Selling His Home for a Staggering $49 Million: Here’s an Inside Look

Wealth

The Billionaire Behind ChatGPT Is Selling His Home for a Staggering $49 Million: Here's an Inside Look

October 23, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

3 AI-Proof Jobs With Salaries Over $100,000

Money

3 AI-Proof Jobs With Salaries Over $100,000

October 21, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Are Luxury Watches Like Rolex Losing Their Value?

Wealth

Are Luxury Watches Like Rolex Losing Their Value?

October 23, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Why What You Actually Do With Your Money Matters More Than Your Salary

Money

Dave Ramsey: Why What You Actually Do With Your Money Matters More Than Your Salary

October 23, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Says This Is the Biggest Mistake Women Over 50 Make

Money

Suze Orman Says This Is the Biggest Mistake Women Over 50 Make

October 23, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

5 Money Habits the Middle Class Needs To Stop Doing To Become Upper-Middle Class

Wealth

5 Money Habits the Middle Class Needs To Stop Doing To Become Upper-Middle Class

October 23, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

5 Biggest Price Hikes Tied to Trump’s 2025 Tariffs

Money

5 Biggest Price Hikes Tied to Trump's 2025 Tariffs

October 21, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

5 Ways the Richest Woman in the World Made Her Billions

Wealth

5 Ways the Richest Woman in the World Made Her Billions

October 23, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Leon Capital Group CEO: How I Went From $100K in Savings to a Billionaire

Wealth

Leon Capital Group CEO: How I Went From $100K in Savings to a Billionaire

October 23, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

8 Effective Ways To Break Bad Money Habits

Money

8 Effective Ways To Break Bad Money Habits

October 22, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

How Do CEOs and Other Executives Really Get Rich?

Wealth

How Do CEOs and Other Executives Really Get Rich?

October 22, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT for the Wealthiest Suburbs in America — Here’s What It Said

Wealth

I Asked ChatGPT for the Wealthiest Suburbs in America -- Here's What It Said

October 23, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Humphrey Yang: How To Maximize Your Money as a High Earner

Money

Humphrey Yang: How To Maximize Your Money as a High Earner

October 22, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Learn More About The Economy

Questions Around The Economy

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page