These 5 Countries are Almost Inflation-less: Cheap Living with High Salaries

GoranQ / Getty Images

In a world where economic fluctuations are the norm, no country can claim to be entirely ‘inflation-less.’

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

However, there are a handful of countries that have managed to keep their inflation rates relatively low, which helps in maintaining a more reasonable cost of living despite providing high salaries.

Germany

Germany has been successful in maintaining a relatively low inflation rate, thanks to its strong economy and prudent fiscal policies. While the cost of living in Germany is not exactly cheap, it is relatively affordable compared to other Western European countries, and the salaries are high, making it an attractive place for professionals.

Denmark

Denmark also enjoys a low inflation rate, thanks to the policies implemented by the Danish government and the Danish National Bank. While the cost of living in Denmark is also on the higher side, the high salaries and comprehensive social benefits make it a desirable destination for many. Making the balance swing higher in your favor, and basically crushing inflation with a Denmark boot.

South Korea

South Korea has managed to keep its inflation rate relatively low in recent years. While the cost of living in Seoul can be quite high, other cities and rural areas offer a more affordable lifestyle. Additionally, salaries in South Korea are relatively high compared to other Asian countries. Check out cities like Busan and Incheon where inflation is lacking, but salaries and low cost are prominent.

Make Your Money Work for You

Canada

Canada offers a high quality of life with a relatively low inflation rate. While cities like Toronto and Vancouver can be quite expensive, there are many other cities and regions across the country that offer a more affordable lifestyle, while still providing high salaries. Montreal and Winnipeg are two cities that offer a good balance of affordable living and high salaries, and keep its inflation still and low. Just make sure you bring your big jacket and hockey stick.

Australia

Australia has been successful in maintaining a relatively low inflation rate, despite the high cost of living in its major cities. Salaries in Australia are high, and while the cost of living in cities like Sydney and Melbourne can be quite expensive, there are other cities and regions that offer a more affordable lifestyle.

While it is challenging to find countries with both high salaries and low living costs, there are some countries where the inflation rate is relatively low, which helps to maintain a more reasonable cost of living. Germany, Denmark, South Korea, Canada, and Australia are examples of countries that have managed to keep inflation low, offering a more affordable lifestyle despite providing high salaries.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates