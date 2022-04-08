GO in the Know: Global Food Prices, Costco Chicken & Top Financial News for April 8

The Big Lead: Global Food Prices

World food commodity prices made a significant leap in March — up 12.6% from February — representing their highest levels ever as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to affect several markets.

Business Spotlight: Costco

Between 17 and 20 million turkeys and chickens in the U.S. have been infected with bird flu over the past month, and that could affect the supply of the most popular retail item at Costco — its rotisserie chicken.

Well That’s Interesting: Walmart’s Small Business Opportunity

Calling all entrepreneurs and small-business owners with products made, grown or assembled in the United States: Today is the deadline to apply to Walmart’s Open Call product event.

Bonus: 8 Reasons You Shouldn’t Claim Social Security Early

For starters, it will reduce your monthly benefit amount. Anyone who starts claiming Social Security benefits before the full retirement age will have their benefit reduced by up to 30%.

