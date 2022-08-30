GO in the Know: Student Loan Forgiveness Dissent, SNAP Spotlight & Top Financial News for August 30

It’s Warren Buffett‘s 92nd birthday, so what better way to celebrate than by catching up on today top financial stories. If you learn enough, who knows? Maybe you can become the next “Oracle of Omaha” (or wherever you’re from).

The Big Lead: Economists Disagree on Future Inflationary Effects of Student Loan Forgiveness

President Biden announced his administration’s much-anticipated plan regarding student loan forgiveness on August 24. However, economists’ views about whether the plan will further exacerbate inflation wildly differ.

SNAP Spotlight: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022

The following states and territories have been approved to extend emergency SNAP allotments through September.

That’s Interesting: Average American’s Emergency Expense Is Now More Than $1,000

You can add one more thing to the list of financial strategies that have to be altered during this period of high inflation: the amount of money you should keep around for emergency expenses.

Bonus: How To Stop Shopping While Intoxicated and Other Ways Experts Advise Against Impulse Purchases

It may not be surprising to some, but impulse shopping online increased during the pandemic, according to a recent study. If you’re looking to curtail this type of spending as the holidays approach, here are some expert tips to help.

