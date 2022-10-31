Student Loan Forgiveness Update, Retirement Savings Tips & Top Financial News for Oct. 31, 2022

Happy Halloween! I hope your final day of October is full of treats and doesn’t cost you too much — especially with the holiday season just around the corner. Before things get too spooky today, check out the top financial stories below.

The Big Lead: Biden Updates When Your Student Debt Will Be Canceled

Despite a number of legal challenges that aim to block the U.S. government’s student loan forgiveness plan, President Biden sounds confident that borrowers who qualify for relief will see their debt canceled within the next couple of weeks. Read the full story here

Retirement Spotlight: Before You Stop Saving for Retirement, Check Out These Tips

This year’s soaring inflation rate has caused Americans to cut back on a lot of things, including saving for retirement. But the worst move you can make is to stop saving for retirement altogether. Rather than do that, consider these options. Read the full story here

That’s Concerning: US Credit Card Balances Are Up 23% From Their Pandemic Lows

The steep decline in credit card debt that began during the COVID-19 pandemic is officially over, as credit card balances in the United States are now where they were before the pandemic. Read the full story here

Bonus: Best and Worst Things To Buy at an NFL Game

If you’ve made it inside an NFL stadium on game day, odds are you’ve already parted with a substantial chunk of money. If you’re going in the future, though, you can be judicious about your in-stadium spending. Here are a few suggested do’s and don’ts

