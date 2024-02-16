Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Why the US Is Missing out on the Global Tax That Will Raise Billions

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
The world's financial.
hqrloveq / Getty Images/iStockphoto

This year, several countries that had agreed to a global tax deal in 2021 will start implementing the changes. But the U.S. might not be reaping its benefits.

In 2021, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said that more than 140 countries agreed to introduce a global minimum corporate tax rate set at 15%.

The new minimum tax rate will apply to companies with revenue above $808 million (€750 million). In January 2024, the OECD updated its global minimum tax revenue estimates and now estimated that it will raise $155-192 billion globally, according to the Tax Foundation.

Yet, the U.S. might be missing out on the benefits.

As The Wall Street Journal reported, while Treasury officials were instrumental in establishing the international accord and President Joe Biden has pushed to implement it, Congress hasn’t changed U.S. tax law to conform to it.

“Republicans generally oppose the global deal, contending that Biden administration negotiators gave away too much of the U.S. tax base,” according to The Wall Street Journal. “So for now, the U.S. isn’t directly collecting any money from domestic or foreign companies because of the deal.”

And now, several companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International and Zimmer Biomet, are all warning investors that the OECD deal will make them pay higher taxes this year as Switzerland, South Korea, Japan and European Union countries implement it, according to The Wall Street Journal. While U.S. companies that were subjected to single-digit tax rates in some foreign countries, now must pay at least 15% in each.

Make Your Money Work for You

The Tax Foundation argued that if U.S. policy does not shift, U.S. companies will be caught in a confusing web of minimum taxes including Global Intangible Low-Tax Income (GILTI), the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax, the new Corporate” Alternative Minimum Tax from the Inflation Reduction Act, and likely some portion of the global minimum tax rules.”

In addition, the Tax Foundation said recent guidance means that U.S. GILTI would apply after foreign minimum taxes, reducing U.S. tax revenues from that policy.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

Barbara Corcoran: Why Donald Trump Is the ‘Best Salesman I’ve Ever Met’

Money

Barbara Corcoran: Why Donald Trump Is the 'Best Salesman I've Ever Met'

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Things the Upper Middle Class Spends Money on That the Middle Class Can’t Afford

Wealth

6 Things the Upper Middle Class Spends Money on That the Middle Class Can't Afford

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

8 Key Signs You've Made It to the Upper Middle Class

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Lawyer: Here’s What To Do If You Need To Sue Someone

Money

I'm a Lawyer: Here's What To Do If You Need To Sue Someone

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

The Wealth Triangle Rule: 3 Sides of Financial Success

Wealth

The Wealth Triangle Rule: 3 Sides of Financial Success

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Wealth

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Top 10 US Jobs Getting a Raise in 2024

Money

Top 10 US Jobs Getting a Raise in 2024

February 14, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I Make Up To $9K a Month Taking Side Jobs on TaskRabbit: 4 Tips for Making the Most as a Tasker

Money

I Make Up To $9K a Month Taking Side Jobs on TaskRabbit: 4 Tips for Making the Most as a Tasker

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Net Worth for Retirees: How To Tell If You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Wealth

Net Worth for Retirees: How To Tell If You're Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Will Your Wallet Be Affected by the Uber and Lyft Strikes?

Money

Will Your Wallet Be Affected by the Uber and Lyft Strikes?

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

What’s the Entry-Level Salary in Every State?

Money

What's the Entry-Level Salary in Every State?

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

What Could Happen to the Economy if There Is Another Pandemic, And How Can You Prepare?

Money

What Could Happen to the Economy if There Is Another Pandemic, And How Can You Prepare?

February 14, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

‘$100K Is Not a Lot of Money’ — This 100-Year-Old Money Rule Still Applies Today

Money

'$100K Is Not a Lot of Money' -- This 100-Year-Old Money Rule Still Applies Today

February 14, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Must Do To Start Making $1K a Month in Passive Income

Money

7 Things You Must Do To Start Making $1K a Month in Passive Income

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Reasons Why Billionaires Like Jeff Bezos Move

Wealth

6 Reasons Why Billionaires Like Jeff Bezos Move

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Feeling Richer? How Rising Stocks and Home Prices Impact Your Net Worth

Wealth

Feeling Richer? How Rising Stocks and Home Prices Impact Your Net Worth

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!