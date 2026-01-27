Retirement / 401K
Advertiser Disclosure

Trump Just Dumped His Plan To Let You Use Your 401(k) for a Down Payment: What Now?

2 min Read
Travis Woods Written by Travis Woods
Jenna Klaverweiden Edited by Jenna Klaverweiden
President Donald Trump arrived at Calgary International Airport to attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada.
©Anna Wilding / SplashNews.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Despite the fact that President Donald Trump had previously suggested allowing Americans to withdraw from their 401(k) retirement accounts in order to pay the down payments on home purchases, he is now signaling an abrupt change of course.

So what changed, and what could that mean for homebuyers?

Also see how Trump’s housing plan could affect first-time buyers.

What Changed?

Returning from the World Economic Forum aboard Air Force One, President Trump told the press corps, “I like keeping their 401(k)s — I’m not a huge fan of putting down a deposit. I’m not. I’m so happy with the way 401(k)s are doing … They’re talking about taking money out to put a deposit down on a home. And one of the reasons I don’t like it is that their 401(k)s are doing so well.”

This statement comes as something of a shock, as utilizing 401(k)s to buy homes was previously a key component of Trump’s bid to assuage the affordability concerns of everyday Americans, per Bloomberg. Recently, White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett stated that President Trump would announce his full 401(k) homebuying plan during his February State of the Union speech; now, it seems the plan has been shuttered altogether.

What Does This Mean for Homebuyers?

So what does this mean for homebuyers?

Essentially, it’s likely things will remain as they are for now. 401(k) plans will go untouched, and the current affordability gap in American housing — low mortgage rates, but high housing prices with low availability — will likely continue.

Today's Top Offers

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

I Asked ChatGPT the Secret To Retiring Early Without Downsizing My Lifestyle: Here’s What It Said

Retirement

I Asked ChatGPT the Secret To Retiring Early Without Downsizing My Lifestyle: Here's What It Said

January 25, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: $2M Retirement Savings Is ‘Chump Change’ Now — Here’s How To Catch Up

Retirement

Suze Orman: $2M Retirement Savings Is 'Chump Change' Now -- Here's How To Catch Up

January 26, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

8 Bills All Retirees Should Autopay for Stress-Free Money Management

Retirement

8 Bills All Retirees Should Autopay for Stress-Free Money Management

January 26, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

9 Social Security Assumptions That Get Middle-Class People in Trouble

Social Security

9 Social Security Assumptions That Get Middle-Class People in Trouble

January 26, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Top 5 Tips That Will Save Retirees From Financial Disaster

Retirement

Warren Buffett's Top 5 Tips That Will Save Retirees From Financial Disaster

January 26, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

The Typical 401(k) Contribution Rate From Workers vs. The Recommended Rate

Retirement

The Typical 401(k) Contribution Rate From Workers vs. The Recommended Rate

January 26, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

5 Things Retirees Spend 80% of Their Income on, According to Kevin Lum

Retirement

5 Things Retirees Spend 80% of Their Income on, According to Kevin Lum

January 21, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Why Gen Z May Retire More Easily Than Boomers — and How You Can, Too

Retirement

Why Gen Z May Retire More Easily Than Boomers -- and How You Can, Too

January 22, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planner: 4 Retirement Moves You’ll Regret Not Making in 10 Years

Retirement

I'm a Financial Planner: 4 Retirement Moves You'll Regret Not Making in 10 Years

January 21, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

3 Assets Retirees Should Ditch Before They Drain Their Savings

Retirement

3 Assets Retirees Should Ditch Before They Drain Their Savings

January 22, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

5 Cities Where You Can Retire for $2,000 a Month and Enjoy All Four Seasons

Retirement

5 Cities Where You Can Retire for $2,000 a Month and Enjoy All Four Seasons

January 22, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

How Much the Average Middle-Class Retiree Spends Monthly at Age 80

Retirement

How Much the Average Middle-Class Retiree Spends Monthly at Age 80

January 22, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Find Out How Kevin O’Leary’s $500K Retirement Plan Works

Retirement

Find Out How Kevin O'Leary's $500K Retirement Plan Works

January 22, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

6 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Arizona for Retirement

Retirement

6 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Arizona for Retirement

January 23, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

What Happens to Your Social Security If You Keep Working?

Social Security

What Happens to Your Social Security If You Keep Working?

January 22, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Boomers Should Never Spend Full Price on These 10 Things in Retirement

Retirement

Boomers Should Never Spend Full Price on These 10 Things in Retirement

January 23, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Your 401(k)

How To Use Your 401(k)

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page