Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

5 Places to Retire That Are Just Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Cancun beach with hotels and plam tree in foreground.
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With its picturesque landscapes, agreeable climate, and a unique blend of cultures, Hawaii is a dream retirement destination for many. However, the high cost of living can be a significant deterrent.

If you’re seeking destinations similar to Hawaii without burning a hole in your pocket, consider these five alternatives that offer a tropical paradise on a budget.

1. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

A Dash of Mexican Flavor in a Tropical Setting

Puerto Vallarta, with its stunning beaches, vibrant local culture, and delectable cuisine, provides a retirement haven that combines affordability with the tropical charm akin to Hawaii. The cost of living is significantly lower, allowing retirees to indulge in a beachside lifestyle, explore vibrant markets, and enjoy the lush landscapes without financial strain.

Key Highlights

  • Affordability: Lower cost of living, especially in housing and healthcare.
  • Culture: Rich Mexican culture, with festivals, traditional events, and culinary delights.
  • Beaches: Pristine beaches and various water activities to explore.
Are You Retirement Ready?

2. Penang, Malaysia

A Melting Pot of Cultures in an Island Paradise

This island state offers not only stunning beaches and scenic beauty but also a compelling blend of Asian cultures. Penang, with its affordable living costs, ensures retirees can enjoy a relaxed lifestyle, rich with cultural experiences, tropical climates, and diverse culinary adventures, all while being light on the pocket.

Key Highlights

  • Diversity: A blend of Malay, Chinese, and Indian cultures.
  • Cuisine: Renowned for its street food and diverse culinary offerings.
  • Heritage: UNESCO World Heritage site George Town offers historical and architectural splendor.

3. Algarve, Portugal

European Charm Amidst Coastal Splendor

Algarve combines the leisurely pace of island life with the charms and conveniences of Europe. The region offers stunning beaches, scenic cliffs, and a plethora of activities for retirees, such as golf, all with a considerably lower cost of living compared to Hawaii.

Key Highlights

  • Climate: Mild winters and sunny summers, conducive for various activities.
  • Safety: Considered one of the safest regions in Portugal.
  • Expat Community: Established expat communities offering support and companionship.
Are You Retirement Ready?

4. Ambergris Caye, Belize

Caribbean Tranquility with a Central American Twist

Known for its mesmerizing Barrier Reef, Ambergris Caye in Belize presents a Caribbean paradise with a relatively lower price tag. The English-speaking nation provides retirees with easy accessibility to local communities and conveniences while indulging in island life.

Key Highlights

  • Language: English-speaking, easing the transition for retirees.
  • Activities: Snorkeling and diving paradise with a rich marine ecosystem.
  • Ease of Access: Proximity to the USA, making travel back and forth convenient.

5. Rarotonga, Cook Islands

Unspoiled Pacific Paradise

Rarotonga offers retirees an off-the-beaten-path retirement destination with untouched beauty and a laid-back lifestyle. The Cook Islands have a compact community, stunning beaches, and a Polynesian culture that offers a warm welcome to newcomers.

Key Highlights
  • Scenery: Pristine beaches and unspoiled nature to explore.
  • Lifestyle: Relaxed, slow-paced lifestyle akin to Hawaii.
  • Exclusivity: Less touristy, providing a more authentic and peaceful retirement.

Finding Your Paradise Without the Price Tag

Choosing a retirement destination involves considering various factors, including cost, community, healthcare, and activities available. These five locations provide feasible alternatives to Hawaii, offering similar tropical environments, cultures, and activities at a more affordable cost.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Before making a decision, consider visiting and immersing yourself in each potential location to determine the best fit for your retirement dreams. Remember, paradise is not a place but a feeling, and it can be found in many corners of the world.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Can You Retire in Thailand for Less Than $2,000 a Month?

Retirement

Can You Retire in Thailand for Less Than $2,000 a Month?

October 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Social Security Check?

October 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Retirement

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

October 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

1 in 3 Women Fears She Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

Retirement

1 in 3 Women Fears She Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

October 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Is $1 Million Really Enough to Retire?

Retirement

Jaspreet Singh: Is $1 Million Really Enough to Retire?

October 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Key Signs You Should Sell Your Home When You Retire

Retirement

5 Key Signs You Should Sell Your Home When You Retire

October 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best and 10 Worst States for Pensions

Retirement

10 Best and 10 Worst States for Pensions

October 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Single in Retirement? 20 Ways To Live a Richer Life on Your Own

Retirement

Single in Retirement? 20 Ways To Live a Richer Life on Your Own

October 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Safest Places To Retire in the US for Less Than $2,000 a Month

Retirement

Safest Places To Retire in the US for Less Than $2,000 a Month

October 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Planning: As Gen Z Continues To Job Hop, Experts Recommend 3 Ways To Invest Their 401(k) From Previous Employers

Retirement

Retirement Planning: As Gen Z Continues To Job Hop, Experts Recommend 3 Ways To Invest Their 401(k) From Previous Employers

October 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Cash Do Boomers Need To Retire in the Next 5 Years?

Retirement

How Much Cash Do Boomers Need To Retire in the Next 5 Years?

October 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Hillary Clinton’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Hillary Clinton's Social Security Check?

October 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Can You Really Retire Comfortably With Less Than $1 Million?

Retirement

Can You Really Retire Comfortably With Less Than $1 Million?

October 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Signs Your Employer Wants You To Retire

Retirement

15 Signs Your Employer Wants You To Retire

October 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

Retirement

You Won't Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

October 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Baby Boomers: 7 Best Ways To Downsize Your Home in Retirement

Retirement

Baby Boomers: 7 Best Ways To Downsize Your Home in Retirement

October 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!