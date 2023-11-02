Advertiser Disclosure
7 Places to Retire in the Midwest That Are Just Like the Coasts But Cheaper

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

The coasts of the United States, with their scenic beauty and temperate climates, have traditionally been popular retirement destinations. However, the skyrocketing cost of living in these areas has led many retirees to look for alternatives that won’t break the bank.

The Midwest, often overlooked as a retirement destination, has several hidden gems that rival coastal towns in charm, amenities, and natural beauty, but at a fraction of the cost.

Traverse City, Michigan

Often called the “Queen City” of Michigan, Traverse City sits along the shores of Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay. With its sandy beaches, vibrant arts scene, and numerous vineyards, it feels a lot like California’s wine country, but with Midwestern prices. The Cherry Festival in July is a particular highlight.

Madison, Wisconsin

With its isthmus setting between Lakes Mendota and Monona, Madison offers water views that can rival many coastal towns. A lively arts scene, farmer’s markets, and a strong sense of community make this a great place for retirees. Plus, the University of Wisconsin-Madison provides ample opportunities for lifelong learning.

Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri

This expansive reservoir offers over 1,100 miles of coastline, more than the state of California! With its leisurely lake life, water activities, and surrounding natural beauty, retirees can enjoy a coastal feel right in the heart of America.

Bloomington, Indiana

Home to Indiana University, Bloomington offers a unique blend of cultural events, historic charm, and lush landscapes. Cascades Park and Griffy Lake offer beautiful spots to relax, reminiscent of some of the East Coast’s most idyllic locations.

Galena, Illinois

This historic town, with its well-preserved 19th-century buildings and the Galena River running through it, is often likened to a New England village. The rolling hills, wineries, and quaint downtown make it a peaceful and picturesque retirement spot.

Stillwater, Minnesota

Located on the banks of the St. Croix River, Stillwater is often called the “birthplace of Minnesota.” With its historic downtown, riverfront activities, and scenic beauty, it’s a Midwest answer to some of the best river towns on the East Coast.

Dubuque, Iowa

Sitting on the Mississippi River, Dubuque offers retirees a blend of natural beauty and urban convenience. With its riverwalk, historic architecture, and the nearby Mines of Spain Recreation Area, it mirrors the charm of some Atlantic coastal towns.

The Midwest, with its warm hospitality, diverse landscapes, and affordable living, is staking its claim as a fantastic retirement destination. These seven locales offer a taste of coastal living without the hefty price tag, proving that you don’t need to be on the coast to enjoy a waterfront retirement.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

