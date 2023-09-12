Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

First Year of Retirement: 2 Things To Save and 3 Things To Splurge On

4 min Read
By Seychelle Thomas
Senior family couple relaxing by swimming pool lying on chaise-longues.
Maryviolet / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s finally here! After spending most of your adult life preparing for retirement you can spend your days as you wish. Paying particular attention to your finances in retirement allows you to live comfortably without the concern of outliving your savings. Some splurges could potentially save you money in the long run while you should look for better deals on other purchases.

Healthcare

It’s important to maintain your health as you age. If you’re not yet qualified to receive Medicare, then you might splurge on a solid healthcare plan. According to a recent Fidelity survey, the average 65-year-old will need $157,500 saved after taxes for healthcare expenses in retirement.

In a previous interview with GOBankingRates, Larry Roby — president and CEO of SFA Wealth Management — shared, “If you are not eligible for Medicare yet and your employer does not offer continued access to healthcare coverage, you will need to look into alternative options.”

Are You Retirement Ready?

This could include signing up for healthcare coverage through your state’s health insurance marketplace and setting aside funds each month to pay for health insurance on your own. Without insurance, a trip to the hospital could break the bank on your retirement budget.

Vacations

Many new retirees choose to splurge on vacations they wished they had taken while they were still working. Traveling is a worthwhile pursuit, but it can quickly add up when you consider the cost of accommodations, food, and excursions.

Here’s where you might choose to save money instead. Rather than paying full price to travel, help your money go further by taking advantage of discounts and off-season pricing when planning trips.

Hobbies and passion projects

In the first year of retirement, several aspects of your life typically change. You have more free time, you’re finding a new identity outside of work and you’re spending more time with your spouse. These significant changes could result in an identity crisis, marital stress, or mental decline without new ways to occupy your time.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Finding a new hobby or passion project could redirect your extra time and energy into something productive. While certain hobbies like boating, video gaming, or pottery could have a costly upfront investment, it could help you form new connections, occupy your time with something you enjoy, or remove some stress.

The expense of trying new hobbies could be well worth it when considering your piece of mind. Just be sure to weigh the costs and benefits to know how well these hobbies fit into your budget.

Financial advice

When you enter retirement, the last thing you want to do is go back into the workforce due to financial concerns. Spending the money to work with a quality financial advisor can help you develop and implement a plan that keeps you from just such a scenario. They can help you work through complex issues such as a distribution schedule, planning for wealth transfers, and adjusting your lifestyle to meet your new income.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Not all advisors are built the same. If you want a quality financial advisor who keeps your best interests ahead of their own, look for an independent, fiduciary financial advisor who works on a fee-only payment structure.

Luxury cars

Cars are considered one of the worst investments you can make with your money. As soon as you drive it off the lot, the car decreases in value. Even when you feel as if your tenure in the workforce is deserving of a reward like a new luxury car, this purchase could sabotage your retirement planning in the long run. You’re not just paying for the car, you’ll also have to cover insurance, maintenance costs, fuel, plus any interest on financing. 

As a general rule, financial experts suggest spending no more than 10% of your annual income on a car purchase. If your annual income in retirement is $65,000 then you should only be spending $6,500 on a new car. That means you’ll have to adjust your car shopping budget significantly to avoid undermining your retirement budget.

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

Related Content

Want To Retire Early? These Are the 3 Magic Numbers — None of Them Are $1 Million

Retirement

Want To Retire Early? These Are the 3 Magic Numbers -- None of Them Are $1 Million

September 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Other Money Experts Weigh in on How To Set Yourself Up for Retirement

Retirement

Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Other Money Experts Weigh in on How To Set Yourself Up for Retirement

September 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Going Instead

Retirement

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

September 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 5 Expenses You Can Easily Cut, According to Experts

Retirement

Retirement Savings: 5 Expenses You Can Easily Cut, According to Experts

September 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Don’t Claim Social Security Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Social Security

Don't Claim Social Security Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

September 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Your 2023 Tax Payments Could Be Affected by Program Changes

Social Security

Social Security: How Your 2023 Tax Payments Could Be Affected by Program Changes

September 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 7 Steps for Withdrawing Money From Your Retirement Account Once You’ve Retired

Retirement

Dave Ramsey: 7 Steps for Withdrawing Money From Your Retirement Account Once You've Retired

September 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: SSA Expediates Disability Application Process — 12 New Allowances Considered

Social Security

Social Security: SSA Expediates Disability Application Process -- 12 New Allowances Considered

September 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Updates Retirees Should Know for September 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Updates Retirees Should Know for September 2023

September 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

September 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: What’s the Best-Case Scenario for 2024 COLA Increase as of September 2023?

Social Security

Social Security: What's the Best-Case Scenario for 2024 COLA Increase as of September 2023?

September 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 5 Ways Boomers Should Prepare for the Upcoming Cost of Living Adjustment Changes

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 5 Ways Boomers Should Prepare for the Upcoming Cost of Living Adjustment Changes

September 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

Social Security

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

September 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

27 Brilliant Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Right Now

Retirement

27 Brilliant Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Right Now

September 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Things Boomers Should Never Buy in Retirement

Retirement

8 Things Boomers Should Never Buy in Retirement

September 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I Have Regrets About Retiring Early: 4 Expenses I Should Have Prepared For

Retirement

I Have Regrets About Retiring Early: 4 Expenses I Should Have Prepared For

September 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Safeguard Your Future with American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Master the Art of Investing: Join The Masterworks Community

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!