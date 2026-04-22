Retirement / Planning
Advertiser Disclosure

Midterm Election Years Can Shake Your Savings: What Retirees Must Do Now To Protect Their Money

4 min Read
John Csiszar Written by John Csiszar
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
senior couple reviewing finances
Federico Marsicano / Shutterstock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Stock market volatility in 2026 has many retirees wondering what they can do to protect their nest eggs. After starting out the year with modest gains, things took a turn at the end of February, with the S&P 500 dropping nearly 10% before sharply recovering in early April.

Tariffs, interest rates, inflation, job cuts and the war with Iran may have all played a role, but the biggest factor may simply be the fact that 2026 is the second year of the presidential cycle. Here’s what retirees should do now to protect their money during midterm election years.

 

Why Midterm Years Often Feel Uncomfortable for Investors

A study from Ned Davis Research shows that historically speaking, the second year of a presidential term has produced the lowest average annual returns. Midterm years also tend to be the most volatile, according to Baird Private Wealth Management. While every presidential term is different, midterm election years often coincide with declining presidential approval ratings, tighter fiscal policy and an increased likelihood of a change in political party. This can lead to uncertainty, which tends to increase risk. Regardless of the specific reasons for market turmoil in any presidential cycle, retirees should be aware of this historic pattern and protect themselves accordingly.

Today's Top Offers

Why Retirees Face Unique Risk

Retirees taking withdrawals are particularly susceptible to volatility, as selling investments during market declines can reduce long-term returns. Research from Morningstar shows that large market losses early in retirement increase the probability of running out of money prematurely. Seniors simply don’t have the luxury of time to recover from big market losses early in retirement, a danger known as sequence-of-returns risk. 

What a Defensive Strategy Looks Like

A defensive positioning strategy does not mean abandoning stocks. In fact, one of the worst things you can do as an investor is act emotionally and sell your stocks after they’ve dropped in value. But there are ways to reduce risk without changing your long-term investment plan:

  • Diversify across asset classes: A balanced portfolio of stocks, high-quality bonds and cash can help protect your account from significant declines and allow you to draw from your cash while your stocks recover.
  • Devote a portion of your equity portfolio to dividend-paying stocks: In addition to providing income during periods of market volatility, dividend-paying stocks tend to be less volatile than the overall market.
  • Own some short-duration bonds: These provide ballast in a portfolio, generating income while remaining stable in value.
  • Rebalance your portfolio during market swings: If major market movements significantly change your targeted asset allocation, use those opportunities to rebalance. For example, if the stock portion of your portfolio drops from 40% to 20%, reallocate more money to stocks while prices are low.

Diversification, cash reserves and the ability to avoid emotional mistakes are the best ways for retirees to protect themselves during uncertain times.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

4 Small Moves That Could Raise Your Social Security by Hundreds a Month

Social Security

4 Small Moves That Could Raise Your Social Security by Hundreds a Month

April 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

How Much You Lose in Retirement Dollars by Helping Your Kids Buy a House

Retirement

How Much You Lose in Retirement Dollars by Helping Your Kids Buy a House

April 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Best Vanguard Funds for Retirement: Your Guide to Smart Long-Term Investing

Retirement

Best Vanguard Funds for Retirement: Your Guide to Smart Long-Term Investing

April 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Can You Contribute to IRA After Retirement? Rules for 2026

Retirement

Can You Contribute to IRA After Retirement? Rules for 2026

April 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Downsizing for Retirement: 9 Mistakes To Avoid Before You Move

Retirement

Downsizing for Retirement: 9 Mistakes To Avoid Before You Move

April 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Ally Roth IRA Review: Fees, Investment Options and How It Works

Retirement

Ally Roth IRA Review: Fees, Investment Options and How It Works

April 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Best Dividend Stocks for Roth IRA: Quick Guide to Top Picks

Retirement

Best Dividend Stocks for Roth IRA: Quick Guide to Top Picks

April 21, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

5 Ways Retirees Accidentally Reduce Their Social Security Checks

Social Security

5 Ways Retirees Accidentally Reduce Their Social Security Checks

April 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

What Will the Average Social Security Check Be for Retirees in 2026?

Social Security

What Will the Average Social Security Check Be for Retirees in 2026?

April 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

This Is the Age Most Current Retirees Started Collecting Social Security

Social Security

This Is the Age Most Current Retirees Started Collecting Social Security

April 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Major 401(k) Change Coming in 2026 — High Earners Must Act Now

Retirement

Major 401(k) Change Coming in 2026 -- High Earners Must Act Now

April 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here Are 12 Retirement Mistakes That Cost Clients $100K or More

Retirement

I'm a Financial Advisor: Here Are 12 Retirement Mistakes That Cost Clients $100K or More

April 17, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

America’s 10 Most Charming Retirement Destinations on $2K per Month

Retirement

America's 10 Most Charming Retirement Destinations on $2K per Month

April 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I Retired Outside the US and Regret It — Here’s Why

Retirement

I Retired Outside the US and Regret It -- Here's Why

April 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security’s Biggest Lie: Why ‘Full Retirement Age’ Isn’t What You Think

Social Security

Social Security's Biggest Lie: Why 'Full Retirement Age' Isn't What You Think

April 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

2 Retirees Share What They Overspent on Most — and How It Impacted Their Retirement Savings

Retirement

2 Retirees Share What They Overspent on Most -- and How It Impacted Their Retirement Savings

April 16, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page