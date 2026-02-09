Money / Economy
Advertiser Disclosure

2026 Midterm Elections: 5 Risks to Your Wallet To Plan for Now

3 min Read
Travis Woods Written by Travis Woods
Jenna Klaverweiden Edited by Jenna Klaverweiden
"The United States Capitol in Washington DC, USA.
code6d / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

The American midterm elections of 2026 are set to be an extraordinarily consequential moment in American history.

While midterm elections don’t dominate news cycles as presidential elections do, James Christopher, founder and managing director of political strategy and public relations firm James Christopher Communications LLC, made clear to GOBankingRates that midterm elections can have a powerful impact on the average American’s budget.

“Midterm elections can affect the average American’s wallet less through immediate policy changes,” Christopher said, “and more through uncertainty.” Regardless of who wins in November, their victories could create potential risks for Americans.

1. Cost of Living and Inflation Risks

According to Christopher, midterms can move the cost of living because businesses re-price goods based on what they assume election winners’ policies will be. “Families feel that first in essentials like groceries, utilities and insurance,” he explained.

To hedge against this, voters should begin an emergency fund, monitor and trim discretionary spending, and compare costs (in terms of groceries, bills and housing) to find savings.

2. Taxes and Benefits Uncertainty

“A big wallet risk is not a new tax law overnight,” Christopher said, but instead the “uncertainty about what expires, what gets extended and what changes.” As an example, changes in congressional control (say, from the Republican Party to the Democrats) can alter the likelihood of extended tax provisions, thereby altering tax burdens or credits that directly impact the take-home pay and net income of the average American.

Talking to a tax advisor about possible future changes, and maximizing contributions to tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs or a 401(k), can help protect against potential losses.

3. Borrowing Costs

As Christopher put it, “The average household doesn’t need a policy memo to feel election risk. If rates move, it shows up in mortgage quotes, car payments and credit card interest within weeks.”

To protect against that, Americans could lock in lower long-term rates for major purchases and pay down high-interest debt wherever and whenever possible.

4. Retirement Accounts and Market Swings

“Election seasons tend to bring more volatility, and that hits retirement accounts in real time,” Christopher said. “Even when day to day life is stable, a choppier market can change how people spend and save.”

Protecting one’s own retirement portfolio during such unpredictable political moments requires holding a diversified portfolio, avoiding panic-selling during volatility and ensuring investment strategies align with risk tolerance (and risk affordability).

5. Trade, Tariffs and Consumer Prices

Tariffs have been a core aspect of President Trump’s second term. Additionally, Christopher noted that “trade policy matters to the average American because it can raise the sticker price on everyday goods.”

Tariffs can increase the prices of electronics, cars and auto parts, clothing and shoes, and many household goods and appliances. Consider over-budgeting for big-ticket tariff items and building tariff price-buffers into your budget.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

10 of the Most Expensive Collectibles Ever Sold at Auction

Wealth

10 of the Most Expensive Collectibles Ever Sold at Auction

February 07, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The New 2026 Wealth Thresholds: Where Your Income Places You in America’s Economic Ladder

Wealth

The New 2026 Wealth Thresholds: Where Your Income Places You in America's Economic Ladder

February 08, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman’s Exact Roadmap for a Financially Successful 2026

Money

Suze Orman's Exact Roadmap for a Financially Successful 2026

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Minimum Net Worth Considered To Be Upper-Middle Class at 55

Wealth

Here's the Minimum Net Worth Considered To Be Upper-Middle Class at 55

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT the Smartest Way To Turn $10,000 Into Passive Income in 2026 — Here’s What It Said

Money

I Asked ChatGPT the Smartest Way To Turn $10,000 Into Passive Income in 2026 -- Here's What It Said

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Suburbs Poised To Become America’s Next Wealth Hotspots

Wealth

5 Suburbs Poised To Become America's Next Wealth Hotspots

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban Warns 4 Key Industries Could Crumble in the Next Recession

Money

Mark Cuban Warns 4 Key Industries Could Crumble in the Next Recession

February 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Well-Paying ‘New Collar’ Jobs in 2026

Money

5 Well-Paying 'New Collar' Jobs in 2026

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Check Your Pennies — They Could Be Worth $200K

Wealth

Check Your Pennies -- They Could Be Worth $200K

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

2 ‘Get Rich Quick’ Attempts That Went Very Wrong

Money

2 'Get Rich Quick' Attempts That Went Very Wrong

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Gamblers Placing Bets on $2K Tariff Dividend Check — What Are the Odds?

Money

Gamblers Placing Bets on $2K Tariff Dividend Check -- What Are the Odds?

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Upper-Class Net Worth Benchmarks for Americans in Their 70s

Wealth

Upper-Class Net Worth Benchmarks for Americans in Their 70s

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

10 States That Gained the Most Work from Trump’s Job Boom

Money

10 States That Gained the Most Work from Trump's Job Boom

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT How Much Emergency Cash I Really Need in 2026

Money

I Asked ChatGPT How Much Emergency Cash I Really Need in 2026

February 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Stop Taking Money Advice from Influencers, George Kamel Warns

Money

Stop Taking Money Advice from Influencers, George Kamel Warns

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Upgrade These 10 Things Immediately Once You Make Real Money, According To Humphrey Yang

Money

Upgrade These 10 Things Immediately Once You Make Real Money, According To Humphrey Yang

February 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About The Economy

Questions Around The Economy

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page