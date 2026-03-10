Money / Economy
4 Scenarios for Interest Rates in 2026 and How to Prepare

3 min Read
Travis Woods Written by Travis Woods
Angela Corry Edited by Angela Corry
American interest rates in the 2020s have been defined by extraordinary volatility, swinging from record lows during the COVID-19 pandemic era of 2020 and 2021 to the massive surge of 2022 and 2023 in response to subsequent high inflation, all before stabilizing throughout the past two years. Economists generally believe that interest rates will continue on a modest decline, but the specific path the rates take could easily be swayed by a number of factors — potentially making your 2026 financial planning rather difficult.

Below are the four most likely interest rate scenarios in 2026, and how you can prepare for them.

Gentle Interest Rate Cuts

The Federal Reserve predicted last year that, in all likelihood, only one or two interest rate cuts would be necessary in 2026 as inflation continues to slow, per CNBC. The Fed predicted a year-end interest rate of around 3.4%. In preparation for this, borrowers could plan to refinance late in the year just as the rates begin to fall.

Interest Rates Drop Aggressively

Should America’s economic growth begin to slow or collapse — always a possibility in the unpredictable 2020s — interest rates may be swiftly cut by the Fed in response. Should interest rates plummet hard and fast, Goldman Sachs suggested that borrowers should consider taking advantage and refinancing their loan payments against the much lower rates.

Interest Rates Remain High

If inflation remains stuck above the Fed’s 2% goal, JPMorgan economists predicted interest rates would be held at their current level throughout 2026, per The New York Post. To prepare for such a stubborn inflation-interest ratio, consider locking in your borrowing rates (like your mortgage) in order to avoid any unpredictable spikes.

Mortgage Rates Remain Stubborn Regardless of Interest

Just because interest rates fall doesn’t mean your mortgage rate will as well. Indeed, Investopedia has suggested that 30-year mortgage rates could maintain their high level above 6% throughout the rest of 2026, regardless as to whether or not the Fed slashes short-term interest rates. Should that occur, potential homeowners should plan to either boost their credit ratings or save up to pay a larger down payment than initially expected in order to lock in an affordable loan.

