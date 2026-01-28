Money / Economy
Advertiser Disclosure

The Fed Is Likely To Keep Interest Rates Steady Despite Trump Pressure — What This Means for Your Loans

2 min Read
Travis Woods Written by Travis Woods
Angela Corry Edited by Angela Corry
U.
Daniel Torok/White House/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire / Shutterstock / Daniel Torok/White House/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire / Shutterstock

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

In spite of constant, threatening pressure from President Donald Trump to lower interest rates, the Federal Reserve is likely to hold interest rates steady at this week’s policy meeting, as reported by CNBC.

Trump has continually insisted that the Fed cut borrowing costs amid the broader economic uncertainty of a weak employment market and inflation pressure. However, the Fed is expected to hold its current course of a 3.50% to 3.75% range and expressed commitment to balancing inflation risks with labor market stability, rather than lowering interest in the hope of spurring economic growth.

How a Stalwart Fed Will Impact Your Loans

Assuming the Fed does not lower interest rates, the most immediate and obvious impact upon your loans will be unchanged debt payments on your part. While interest rates on a number of loans are currently at their lowest rate in years, almost anyone with a monthly loan payment would enjoy even lower rates. Instead, expect your debt payments to remain mostly the same.

Unchanged interest rates may also make it more difficult to refinance your mortgage, or even harder to take out a new loan. The best way to combat this? Sharp borrowers should focus upon improving their credit scores, and shopping multiple lenders to find the best terms available.

Additionally, Business Recorder has reported that economists are cautioning that while inflation has cooled from recent COVID-era highs, it still remains above the Fed’s 2% target, which gives the policymakers very little room to aggressively cut rates. That indicates stable — but not lower — loan costs for Americans in the near future.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

Warren Buffett’s 5 Best Money Tips To Have a Successful 2026

Money

Warren Buffett's 5 Best Money Tips To Have a Successful 2026

January 26, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

5 Boring Remote Jobs You Can Do 24/7

Money

5 Boring Remote Jobs You Can Do 24/7

January 26, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Financial Plan To Eliminate America’s Debt in 5 Minutes

Money

Warren Buffett's Financial Plan To Eliminate America's Debt in 5 Minutes

January 26, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

10 Things Boomers Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Money

10 Things Boomers Won't Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

January 27, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Is Your East Coast State Quietly Draining Your Wealth? 6 More Affordable States for East Coasters To Grow Wealth

Wealth

Is Your East Coast State Quietly Draining Your Wealth? 6 More Affordable States for East Coasters To Grow Wealth

January 27, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Private Chefs of Billionaires: How Much They Cost

Wealth

Private Chefs of Billionaires: How Much They Cost

January 26, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Is Your Midwest State Quietly Draining Your Wealth? 5 More Affordable States for Midwesterners To Grow Wealth

Money

Is Your Midwest State Quietly Draining Your Wealth? 5 More Affordable States for Midwesterners To Grow Wealth

January 26, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Minimum Net Worth Considered to Be Upper Middle Class at 55

Wealth

Here's the Minimum Net Worth Considered to Be Upper Middle Class at 55

January 27, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

5 New-Year Money Moves Most People Skip — but They Have Huge Payoffs

Money

5 New-Year Money Moves Most People Skip -- but They Have Huge Payoffs

January 26, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

3 Coins From the 1950s That Are Worth a Lot of Money

Wealth

3 Coins From the 1950s That Are Worth a Lot of Money

January 27, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

The 10 Cheapest States To Move to in 2026 — and How Much You’ll Actually Save

Money

The 10 Cheapest States To Move to in 2026 -- and How Much You'll Actually Save

January 25, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

3 Middle-Class Money Habits To Ditch in 2026

Money

3 Middle-Class Money Habits To Ditch in 2026

January 26, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

10 Most Dangerous Jobs in America — Are They Worth the Paycheck?

Money

10 Most Dangerous Jobs in America -- Are They Worth the Paycheck?

January 26, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

A Government Shutdown Is Imminent – Why This One Could Hit Your Wallet Differently

Money

A Government Shutdown Is Imminent - Why This One Could Hit Your Wallet Differently

January 27, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

What Trump’s Economic Policies Could Mean for Household Budgets in 2026

Money

What Trump's Economic Policies Could Mean for Household Budgets in 2026

January 26, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

3 Rare Coins That Boomers Should Hold Onto for a While Longer

Wealth

3 Rare Coins That Boomers Should Hold Onto for a While Longer

January 26, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Learn More About The Economy

Questions Around The Economy

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page