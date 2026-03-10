Gas Prices Have Been Surging Amid Iran War — How To Save Money at the Pump Now

One week ago, 39 states had gas prices under $3 a gallon. As of March 9, only four do, according to a GOBankingRates analysis of AAA gas price data. That dramatic shift happened as the conflict involving Iran pushed oil prices sharply higher. Across the country, 17 states saw prices jump at least $0.50 per gallon in that span, and every state except Hawaii saw prices rise by at least $0.25, according to the GOBankingRates analysis.

Although oil prices recently dropped following remarks from President Donald Trump that the war would be over “very soon,” they are still volatile and higher than where they were before the conflict began, according to CNN.

With all the volatility in oil and gas prices, going to work or simply running errands can turn into a big expense. The good news is that a few small changes can help you use less fuel and save money every time you fill up.

Plan Errands To Reduce Unnecessary Driving

Many households burn extra gas each week by making multiple trips to the same stores and shopping centers.

“The biggest gas saver most families overlook is simply planning errands,” said Yad Senapathy, founder and CEO of the Project Management Training Institute. “I’ve seen families drive to the same shopping center multiple times in a week because no one planned their stops.”

Instead of making separate trips, stop at the grocery store, pharmacy and pet store in one run.

Stack Fuel Rewards and Cash-Back Cards

Some of the easiest savings at the pump come from stacking multiple rewards programs instead of relying on just one.

“Many drivers use either a fuel rewards program or a cashback credit card, but not both,” Senapathy said. “Using them together can lower the effective cost of every fill-up.”

Fuel rewards programs often knock a few cents off each gallon. Some credit cards also offer cash back on gas purchases. Using both together adds up over time.

Look for Cheaper Gas Sources

Gas prices can vary widely between stations, even within the same city.

“Warehouse clubs like Costco, BJ’s and Sam’s Club often have noticeably lower gas prices,” said Nika Booth, personal finance educator and founder of Debt Free Gonnabe. “If you combine that with a rewards credit card or rebate app, the savings can stack pretty quickly.”

Drivers can also use apps like GasBuddy to compare nearby prices before filling up.

