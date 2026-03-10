Saving Money / Car
Advertiser Disclosure

Gas Prices Have Been Surging Amid Iran War — How To Save Money at the Pump Now

3 min Read
Gabriel Vito Written by Gabriel Vito
Jenna Klaverweiden Edited by Jenna Klaverweiden
blue car refueling at gas station at summer day, close-up.
z1b / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

One week ago, 39 states had gas prices under $3 a gallon. As of March 9, only four do, according to a GOBankingRates analysis of AAA gas price data. That dramatic shift happened as the conflict involving Iran pushed oil prices sharply higher. Across the country, 17 states saw prices jump at least $0.50 per gallon in that span, and every state except Hawaii saw prices rise by at least $0.25, according to the GOBankingRates analysis.

Although oil prices recently dropped following remarks from President Donald Trump that the war would be over “very soon,” they are still volatile and higher than where they were before the conflict began, according to CNN.

With all the volatility in oil and gas prices, going to work or simply running errands can turn into a big expense. The good news is that a few small changes can help you use less fuel and save money every time you fill up.

Also see five everyday items that will become more expensive if the Iran conflict continues.

Plan Errands To Reduce Unnecessary Driving

Many households burn extra gas each week by making multiple trips to the same stores and shopping centers.

“The biggest gas saver most families overlook is simply planning errands,” said Yad Senapathy, founder and CEO of the Project Management Training Institute. “I’ve seen families drive to the same shopping center multiple times in a week because no one planned their stops.”

Instead of making separate trips, stop at the grocery store, pharmacy and pet store in one run.

Stack Fuel Rewards and Cash-Back Cards

Some of the easiest savings at the pump come from stacking multiple rewards programs instead of relying on just one.

“Many drivers use either a fuel rewards program or a cashback credit card, but not both,” Senapathy said. “Using them together can lower the effective cost of every fill-up.”

Fuel rewards programs often knock a few cents off each gallon. Some credit cards also offer cash back on gas purchases. Using both together adds up over time.

Look for Cheaper Gas Sources

Gas prices can vary widely between stations, even within the same city.

“Warehouse clubs like Costco, BJ’s and Sam’s Club often have noticeably lower gas prices,” said Nika Booth, personal finance educator and founder of Debt Free Gonnabe. “If you combine that with a rewards credit card or rebate app, the savings can stack pretty quickly.”

Drivers can also use apps like GasBuddy to compare nearby prices before filling up.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

4 Things Retirees Should Buy at Costco Before Inflation Makes Them Unaffordable

Shopping

4 Things Retirees Should Buy at Costco Before Inflation Makes Them Unaffordable

March 09, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Shrinkflation Is Showing Up on Dollar Tree Shelves (And Quietly Costing You Money)

Shopping

How Shrinkflation Is Showing Up on Dollar Tree Shelves (And Quietly Costing You Money)

March 09, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Pick Up These 10 New Spring Costco Finds Sure To Sell Out Fast

Shopping

Pick Up These 10 New Spring Costco Finds Sure To Sell Out Fast

March 09, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

6 Surprising Monthly Expenses Retirees Say They Didn’t Factor In

Saving Money

6 Surprising Monthly Expenses Retirees Say They Didn't Factor In

March 09, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked a Mechanic What Used Cars Under $15,000 Are Still Worth Buying in 2026

Saving Money

I Asked a Mechanic What Used Cars Under $15,000 Are Still Worth Buying in 2026

March 09, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

8 Walmart Groceries Under $20 the Frugal Middle Class Should Buy

Saving Money

8 Walmart Groceries Under $20 the Frugal Middle Class Should Buy

March 09, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Trader Joe’s Items Smart Seniors on Social Security Should Stock Up On Before Winter Ends

Shopping

5 Trader Joe's Items Smart Seniors on Social Security Should Stock Up On Before Winter Ends

March 09, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Experts Say This Should Be Your Next Financial Priority (After Paying Off High-Interest Debt)

Savings Advice

Experts Say This Should Be Your Next Financial Priority (After Paying Off High-Interest Debt)

March 09, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What Is the 75/15/10 Rule? A Simple Path to Better Budgeting

Saving Money

What Is the 75/15/10 Rule? A Simple Path to Better Budgeting

March 09, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

6 Spring Must-Haves From Five Below for Retirees To Buy Now

Shopping

6 Spring Must-Haves From Five Below for Retirees To Buy Now

March 09, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Ikea Home Upgrades That Make Small Spaces Look Instantly Nicer

Shopping

3 Ikea Home Upgrades That Make Small Spaces Look Instantly Nicer

March 09, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Why ‘Stocking Up’ at Dollar Tree Can Backfire in a Tight Economy

Shopping

Why 'Stocking Up' at Dollar Tree Can Backfire in a Tight Economy

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Cars With Low Repair Costs

Saving Money

5 Cars With Low Repair Costs

March 09, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Tips From Suze Orman To Help You Save Thousands

Savings Advice

3 Tips From Suze Orman To Help You Save Thousands

March 08, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

6 Aldi Grocery Items That Outmatch Costco for Big Savings

Saving Money

6 Aldi Grocery Items That Outmatch Costco for Big Savings

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Dollar Tree Buys That Offer Better Value Than Costco for Less

Shopping

5 Dollar Tree Buys That Offer Better Value Than Costco for Less

March 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page