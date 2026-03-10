Middle-Class Families: 4 Tax Moves That Could Boost Your Refund

DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For many middle-class families, tax season can feel like a balancing act. You may earn too much to qualify for certain low-income tax breaks, but still rely on some credits and deductions to maximize your refund.

Luckily, there are still several things middle-class families can check and do to maximize their tax refunds each year. Here are four practical tips to consider.

Double-Check Eligibility for the Child Tax Credit

One of the most popular tax credits is the Child Tax Credit because it can increase your refund if you qualify and have dependent children under the age of 17. Eligible families may qualify for up to $2,200 per qualifying child, with a portion potentially refundable depending on your income and tax liability.

Some income phaseouts do apply, but middle-class filers may still qualify for partial credit, so this is worth looking into.

Claim the Child and Dependent Care Credit

Child care is a common (and costly) expense among middle-class families. If you paid for child care, after-school programs or summer day camps so you could work or look for work, you may be eligible for the Child and Dependent Care Credit.

This credit lets families claim a percentage of qualifying care expenses for children under 13 or for certain dependents who need supervision. Depending on how much you spend for care and how many children receive care, claiming this tax credit can significantly increase your refund amount.

Contribute To Retirement Accounts Before the Deadline

This may be one of the most overlooked ways to reduce taxable income and potentially increase your refund. If your income falls within the limits to contribute to an IRA, you usually have until April 15 each year to max out contributions for the previous year (Example: For the 2025 tax year, you can contribute to your IRA up to April 15, 2026, for that year until you reach the maximum limit).

Depending on your income and whether you have a workplace retirement plan, you may be able to deduct contributions up to the annual limit. This would lower your taxable income, which could move you into a lower tax bracket or increase eligibility for certain credits.

Itemize If Your Deductions Exceed the Standard Deduction

It’s a common practice for taxpayers to claim the standard deduction, but you could also itemize it as well to see if your qualifying expenses could lead to a bigger refund. Talk to your tax professional about which option would be best for you or if you use tax-filing software, see if you can test out either option.

Some expenses you can deduct include mortgage interest, state and local (up to the current limit), medical expenses and some charitable donations.