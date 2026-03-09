Will Your Taxes Have To Pay for Trump’s Tariff Refunds?

zimmytws / Getty Images

Throughout the second half of 2025, President Donald Trump touted that his controversial tariff policy would generate so much revenue that nearly every taxpaying American would receive a $2,000 dividend check thanks to the economic surplus.

With those tariffs now deemed unlawful by the U.S. Supreme Court, not only are the dividend checks unlikely to happen, but your taxes may actually increase because of the tariffs, too.

GOBankingRates breaks down the potential tax impact of the potential tariff refunds.

Tariff Refunds May Be Coming…

As reported by The New York Times, Judge Richard K. Eaton of the United States Court of International Trade ruled that Trump’s administration must begin the work of potentially refunding over $100 billion in tariff fees to the many businesses that have sued in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling. While President Trump is expected to challenge the refund mandate in court, with the argument that such a massive refund could create economic chaos in America.

…And Your Taxes May Cover Them

If, however, the Trump administration were to fail in its efforts to get the refund rulings dismissed, it could be forced to pay at least $175 billion back to businesses. Currently, the administration’s delays in paying those refunds could accrue in the form of an additional $700 million monthly, per Fortune. Should the refunds finally be repaid, it would be the federal government which would do so — and you would likely be covering the interest.

Those tariff repayments (and especially their interest rates) would come from government funding, which, of course, comes from federal taxes — specifically, yours. How much or little that would be owed would depend entirely upon court rulings, which would also determine just how much the American taxpayer would have to pay out via their taxes. As noted by The New York Times, much about the situation still remains unclear after Judge Eaton’s ruling — specifically, when and how refunds would be reissued, and how much would be refunded.

What is certain, though, is even if the federal government uses its tariff revenues to pay off the refunds, the massive interest rates would have to be paid by the American taxpayer.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.