Taxes / Refunds
Advertiser Disclosure

Will Your Taxes Have To Pay for Trump’s Tariff Refunds?

3 min Read
Travis Woods Written by Travis Woods
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
Red Tariffs label on a hundred dollar bill.
zimmytws / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Throughout the second half of 2025, President Donald Trump touted that his controversial tariff policy would generate so much revenue that nearly every taxpaying American would receive a $2,000 dividend check thanks to the economic surplus.

With those tariffs now deemed unlawful by the U.S. Supreme Court, not only are the dividend checks unlikely to happen, but your taxes may actually increase because of the tariffs, too.

GOBankingRates breaks down the potential tax impact of the potential tariff refunds.

Tariff Refunds May Be Coming…

As reported by The New York Times, Judge Richard K. Eaton of the United States Court of International Trade ruled that Trump’s administration must begin the work of potentially refunding over $100 billion in tariff fees to the many businesses that have sued in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling. While President Trump is expected to challenge the refund mandate in court, with the argument that such a massive refund could create economic chaos in America.

…And Your Taxes May Cover Them

If, however, the Trump administration were to fail in its efforts to get the refund rulings dismissed, it could be forced to pay at least $175 billion back to businesses. Currently, the administration’s delays in paying those refunds could accrue in the form of an additional $700 million monthly, per Fortune. Should the refunds finally be repaid, it would be the federal government which would do so — and you would likely be covering the interest.

Those tariff repayments (and especially their interest rates) would come from government funding, which, of course, comes from federal taxes — specifically, yours. How much or little that would be owed would depend entirely upon court rulings, which would also determine just how much the American taxpayer would have to pay out via their taxes. As noted by The New York Times, much about the situation still remains unclear after Judge Eaton’s ruling — specifically, when and how refunds would be reissued, and how much would be refunded.

What is certain, though, is even if the federal government uses its tariff revenues to pay off the refunds, the massive interest rates would have to be paid by the American taxpayer.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GoBankingRates

You May Also Like

3 Reasons Your Tax Refund Could Be Smaller in 2026 (and What To Do About It)

Taxes

3 Reasons Your Tax Refund Could Be Smaller in 2026 (and What To Do About It)

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

High-Income Earners: These 5 ‘Tax Hacks’ Could Backfire During Tax Season

Taxes

High-Income Earners: These 5 'Tax Hacks' Could Backfire During Tax Season

March 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a CPA: When Filing an Extension Helps — and When It Hurts

Taxes

I'm a CPA: When Filing an Extension Helps -- and When It Hurts

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Can Unclaimed Stimulus Payments Expire, and What Happens to the Money?

Taxes

Can Unclaimed Stimulus Payments Expire, and What Happens to the Money?

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Why Donald Trump Has Paid Far Less in Taxes Than Most W-2 Workers

Taxes

Why Donald Trump Has Paid Far Less in Taxes Than Most W-2 Workers

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Can You Still Get Your Tax Refund as a Paper Check?

Taxes

Can You Still Get Your Tax Refund as a Paper Check?

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

6 Easy-To-Forget Documents To Have Ready Before Filing Your Taxes

Taxes

6 Easy-To-Forget Documents To Have Ready Before Filing Your Taxes

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Smart Tax Strategies Homeowners Can Use in the Next 12 Months

Taxes

3 Smart Tax Strategies Homeowners Can Use in the Next 12 Months

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Claiming These 4 Tax Breaks Could Get You in Trouble With the IRS

Taxes

Claiming These 4 Tax Breaks Could Get You in Trouble With the IRS

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Tax Refund Scams To Watch Out For

Taxes

4 Tax Refund Scams To Watch Out For

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT Which Tax Changes in 2026 Could Affect Your Refund the Most — Here’s What It Said

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT Which Tax Changes in 2026 Could Affect Your Refund the Most -- Here's What It Said

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Freelancers: This Is How To Claim All Your Business Deductions in 2026

Taxes

Freelancers: This Is How To Claim All Your Business Deductions in 2026

March 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT for Specific Steps for Lowering My Tax Bill Before I File — Here’s What It Said

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT for Specific Steps for Lowering My Tax Bill Before I File -- Here's What It Said

March 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The Tax Cost of Day Trading: What New Investors Don’t See Coming

Taxes

The Tax Cost of Day Trading: What New Investors Don't See Coming

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT Which Common Errors Can Delay Your Tax Refund — Here’s What It Said

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT Which Common Errors Can Delay Your Tax Refund -- Here's What It Said

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Middle-Class Earners: 5 ‘Tax Hacks’ That Could Backfire During Tax Season

Taxes

Middle-Class Earners: 5 'Tax Hacks' That Could Backfire During Tax Season

March 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Tax Refunds

Common Tax Questions

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page