What’s Happening to Your $2K Check Now That Trump’s Tariffs Have Been Rejected?

2 min Read
United States President Donald J Trump participates in a Black History Month Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump spent the second half of 2025 and early 2026 raising support for his controversial tariff policy by touting that nearly every American adult would receive a $2,000 dividend check directly from tariff profits.

While the timeline for these $2,000 payouts has been murky, President Trump insisted they were coming. However, that was before the Supreme Court ruled on Feb. 20 that Trump never had the authority to issue his tariffs in the first place.

With the tariffs now effectively voided, much of their profits have to be refunded. So considering the new ruling, what could happen with the $2,000 checks now?

Also see how Trump’s tariff collapse is impacting bitcoin.

The Future of the Checks Is Unclear

Without those tariff profits, there is no source of funding for the $2,000 checks.

Per USA Today, the White House has yet to comment directly on the possibility of Americans still receiving the checks, but it did say it was doing what’s best for Americans.

That said, the future does not look bright for the dividend checks. Per CNBC, it’s “unlikely” Americans will receive the money following the Supreme Court ruling.

Congressional Approval

Additionally, such a broad benefits program as the $2,000 dividend checks would require congressional approval. According to USA Today, Congress has not moved on a proposal to approve checks of this kind.

Considering the uncertainty surrounding the checks, Americans may want to look to other ways to secure their finances or boost their income.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

