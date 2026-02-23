Uncategorized
Advertiser Disclosure

Trump’s Tariffs Overturned: 5 Reasons You’ll Still Pay More for Appliances

3 min Read
Kerra Bolton Written by Kerra Bolton
Angela Corry Edited by Angela Corry
United States Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance arrive at the Governors Dinner held in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.
Samuel Corum / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com / Samuel Corum / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision rejected President Donald Trump’s global tariffs, a move that could signal relief for shoppers.

Appliance prices, however, are unlikely to fall right away. For households replacing a broken refrigerator, washer, dryer or range, that means paying today’s prices.

A National Retail Federation study found shoppers could pay between $6.4 billion and $10.9 billion more for household appliances due to tariff-related costs.

Economists and business leaders say several forces continue to influence what shoppers pay at checkout. Here are five reasons you may still pay more for appliances.

Higher-Cost Inventory

The Supreme Court’s decision does not automatically reset appliance prices. Many products on showroom floors were ordered months ago under higher cost structures and retailers price them based on replacement costs, not what they originally paid.

“The inventories reflect costs, including the tariffs, so retailers risk losing money if they fail to cover the actual costs of the goods,” said Wayne Winegarden, an economist at Pacific Research Institute. “This was also why prices did not respond right away when the tariffs were imposed.”

Pricing Uncertainty

Companies often base prices on broader market expectations, not a single court ruling.

“Markets always require a certain amount of lead time before reacting,” said Javier Palomarez, president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council. “This allows for businesses to react, strategize, make investments and then finally act. However, in this particular case, uncertainty around the tariffs’ future remains the predominant hurdle.”

For shoppers, that delay can mean appliance prices stay elevated while companies wait for clearer signals about trade policy.

Companies Rarely Cut Prices

Even when a cost pressure is removed, companies do not typically cut prices outright. Instead, increases may slow or prices may level off.

“Typically, there is less pressure for prices to increase,” Winegarden said. “Therefore, consumers do not see actual price declines just slower price increases or flat prices.”

Thin Retail Margins

Most appliance sellers are small businesses that do not have the leverage to absorb higher inventory costs.

When expenses rise, those increases are often passed through to shoppers.

“If you are already making razor thin margins, an increase as small as 5-10% per order of inventory can significantly disrupt an operation’s success,” Palomarez said.

For consumers, that makes rapid price cuts less likely, even after a major policy shift.

Ongoing Tariff Uncertainty

After the Supreme Court struck down the tariffs, the administration announced new global tariffs that could remain in place for months. Continued shifts in trade policy add another layer of uncertainty for businesses that are already managing higher costs.

“Markets are likely not to react in a positive light until it becomes absolutely clear that tariffs are out,” Palomarez said.

Until trade policy stabilizes, appliance prices are unlikely to fall.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

36 Best Florida Cities To Retire With $500K in Savings

Uncategorized

36 Best Florida Cities To Retire With $500K in Savings

January 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 States Offering Luxury Living on a Middle-Class Budget

Uncategorized

5 States Offering Luxury Living on a Middle-Class Budget

January 14, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Things You Are Doing Wrong If You Earn Over $300K and Still Live Paycheck to Paycheck

Uncategorized

3 Things You Are Doing Wrong If You Earn Over $300K and Still Live Paycheck to Paycheck

December 23, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked Grok What To Avoid Buying Until the Holidays End — Here’s What It Said

Uncategorized

I Asked Grok What To Avoid Buying Until the Holidays End -- Here's What It Said

December 11, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

5 Cryptos Retirees Should Avoid at All Costs, According to Experts

Uncategorized

5 Cryptos Retirees Should Avoid at All Costs, According to Experts

December 08, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

5 Money Tips That Could Save You From Ever Going Broke

Uncategorized

5 Money Tips That Could Save You From Ever Going Broke

October 15, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

How Middle-Class Retirees Can Make Their Money Last 25 Years or Longer

Uncategorized

How Middle-Class Retirees Can Make Their Money Last 25 Years or Longer

October 10, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

8 Cheap Cars That Make You Look Rich, According to Car Expert Doug DeMuro

Uncategorized

8 Cheap Cars That Make You Look Rich, According to Car Expert Doug DeMuro

September 16, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

Experts Warn: Avoid Taking on New Credit in 2026 Under High Inflation

Uncategorized

Experts Warn: Avoid Taking on New Credit in 2026 Under High Inflation

August 25, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

6 Hidden Costs of Homeownership That Can Wreck Your Budget

Uncategorized

6 Hidden Costs of Homeownership That Can Wreck Your Budget

September 02, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

4 Key Lessons To Upgrade Your Career and Finances, According to a CFP

Uncategorized

4 Key Lessons To Upgrade Your Career and Finances, According to a CFP

August 07, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

The Cost Of Homes in Florida’s 6 Best Counties for Snowbird Retirees

Uncategorized

The Cost Of Homes in Florida's 6 Best Counties for Snowbird Retirees

August 01, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

11 SUVs That Depreciate Fastest Over 5 Years

Uncategorized

11 SUVs That Depreciate Fastest Over 5 Years

July 28, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

5 Theme Parks That Offer Middle Class Families the Most for Their Money

Uncategorized

5 Theme Parks That Offer Middle Class Families the Most for Their Money

July 22, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Crypto-Friendly Banks for 2025

Uncategorized

7 Best Crypto-Friendly Banks for 2025

July 18, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

Unlock Home Equity Review: Rates, Features and How It Compares

Uncategorized

Unlock Home Equity Review: Rates, Features and How It Compares

July 11, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page