Investing / Crypto
Advertiser Disclosure

Trump’s Tariff Collapse Is Impacting Bitcoin — What Investors Need To Know

3 min Read
Travis Woods Written by Travis Woods
Jenna Klaverweiden Edited by Jenna Klaverweiden
An illustration shows a symbolic Bitcoin in front of an image depicting US President-elect Donald Trump, in Lugano, Switzerland, 22 November 2024.
©PABLO GIANINAZZI/EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

On Feb. 20, the Supreme Court sent shock waves throughout the global economy — and President Donald Trump’s White House — by ruling that Trump’s controversial tariff policy was not legal, and that Trump had exceeded his constitutional authority by declaring them.

The high court’s ruling essentially negates Trump’s entire tariff policy, and the Supreme Court’s decision will be felt by America and its global trade partners alike. It could also have an impact on investors. Read on for more details about the tariff ruling and its impact.

Impact on Crypto

Even the crypto markets have been impacted by this consequential decision. CoinDesk reported that bitcoin initially popped nearly 2% above $68,000 following the tariff ruling. Those gains were quickly sold off as traders began to gauge the broader global implications of the tariff strike down.

Crypto markets, including bitcoin, began to slide — especially after President Trump announced an all-new 15% global tariff. According to CNBC, bitcoin fell below $63,000 on Feb. 24 as investors dealt “with escalating tariff tensions and broader geopolitical risks.”

What Does This Mean for Crypto Investors?

For crypto investors, now is a time of heightened volatility, and thus caution is required. The uncertainty over the future of America’s trade policy, the litigation over tariff refunds and overall shifting fiscal dynamics are sure to increase crypto market risk. That said, investors had largely priced in the legal outcome to Trump’s battle for tariffs, meaning that macro and liquidity factors likely still remain the dominant drivers of the crypto market.

Now is a good time to reassess your risk tolerance during these short-term upheavals. Investors would likely be well served by not over-leveraging short-term moves tied to geopolitical headlines, and should instead watch macro indicators that often correlate with bitcoin.

Editor’s note: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Always consider your individual circumstances and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

The 10 Most Expensive Northeast ZIP Codes — Average Homes Start Near $3 Million

Real Estate

The 10 Most Expensive Northeast ZIP Codes -- Average Homes Start Near $3 Million

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

8 Metros in Western States Where Home Prices Are Dropping — and What That Means for Buyers

Real Estate

8 Metros in Western States Where Home Prices Are Dropping -- and What That Means for Buyers

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes, According To a Real Estate Agent

Real Estate

7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes, According To a Real Estate Agent

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked an Advisor Which Bonds Belong in a Taxable Account — Here’s the Logic

Investing

I Asked an Advisor Which Bonds Belong in a Taxable Account -- Here's the Logic

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Pro Investor: 3 Reasons I’m Optimistic About the Stock Market Under Trump

Stocks

I'm a Pro Investor: 3 Reasons I'm Optimistic About the Stock Market Under Trump

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki Says This Is What ‘Losers’ Do With Their Money

Strategy

Robert Kiyosaki Says This Is What 'Losers' Do With Their Money

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Home Upgrades That Can Hurt Your Home’s Value, According to Experts

Real Estate

5 Home Upgrades That Can Hurt Your Home's Value, According to Experts

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Affordable US Mountain Towns That Are Perfect for Relocation or Retirement

Real Estate

7 Affordable US Mountain Towns That Are Perfect for Relocation or Retirement

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Investor Who Made $20 Million on Nvidia Stock Reveals the Next Big Opportunity

Stocks

Investor Who Made $20 Million on Nvidia Stock Reveals the Next Big Opportunity

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

These 8 Overlooked Home Items Could Raise Your Property Value More Than You Think

Real Estate

These 8 Overlooked Home Items Could Raise Your Property Value More Than You Think

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

If You Invested $1K in McDonald’s Stock at the Beginning of 2025, Here’s How Much You’d Have in 2026

Stocks

If You Invested $1K in McDonald's Stock at the Beginning of 2025, Here's How Much You'd Have in 2026

February 22, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Reasons To Think Twice Before Investing Your Own Money Into a New ‘Trump Account’

Strategy

5 Reasons To Think Twice Before Investing Your Own Money Into a New 'Trump Account'

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

14 AI Upgrades That Future-Proof Your Home and Boost Its Value

Real Estate

14 AI Upgrades That Future-Proof Your Home and Boost Its Value

February 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much a $1K Investment in Nike’s Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Stocks

Here's How Much a $1K Investment in Nike's Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

February 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Alternatives to a Trump Account That Will Yield More Savings for Your Child

Strategy

3 Alternatives to a Trump Account That Will Yield More Savings for Your Child

February 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Bought Tesla Stock at $17 in 2010 — Here’s How Much I’m Worth Now

Stocks

I Bought Tesla Stock at $17 in 2010 -- Here's How Much I'm Worth Now

February 19, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Cryptocurrency


Best Investing Tools

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page