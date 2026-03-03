How To Buy Bitcoin and Win During This Crypto Crash

gremlin / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology. 20 Years

Helping You Live Richer Reviewed

by Experts Trusted by

Millions of Readers

The bitcoin market has suffered a number of price swings in 2026, zigzagging between approximately $60,000 and $70,000 as traders react to geopolitical shifts and surprising tariffs news. Indeed, as of March 3, bitcoin has dropped nearly 22% for the year, with 2026 being described as the worst start to a year for bitcoin on record.

That level of volatility can make investing in crypto markets seem rather daunting, if not outright terrifying. Still, it’s very possible to buy bitcoin and win during this current crypto crash — especially with bitcoin prices dipping to historic lows.

Decide What You Want

As Yahoo Finance noted, you should first decide what you want. Are you interested in total ownership of a bitcoin and private keys? Or would you prefer a more highly regulated and familiar system with easier price exposure? Once you decide that, you can turn to a fintech app, crypto exchange or even a traditional brokerage to buy into a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Once you’ve selected a platform, it’s simply a matter of creating an account and then funding that account with U.S. dollars.

After you’ve funded your account, it’s time to place a market order so as to buy instantly at the current price or set a limit order so as to establish a target price at which you prefer to buy. Many experienced investors will also use dollar-cost averaging, which involves buying smaller amounts regularly, in order to avoid volatility.

Brace for Volatility

Now that you’ve placed your order, you’re set. However, it’s important to remember that some volatility is inherent to bitcoin ownership.

Buying during a crash, when prices are low, creates a number of opportunities — but it’s important to balance risk with strategy and treat bitcoin as a long-term component of a diversified portfolio rather than a bank to just be raided during a crash.

Editor’s note: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Always consider your individual circumstances and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.