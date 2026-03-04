Investing / Real Estate
Advertiser Disclosure

Here’s What Trump’s Executive Order on Single Family Home Sales Really Means for the Middle Class

4 min Read
Dawn Allcot Written by Dawn Allcot
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
Family of three with cardboard boxes in new house stock photo
Morsa Images / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

The housing affordability crisis persists into 2026. In spite of slight mortgage interest rate declines, 65% of households can’t afford a median-priced new home in their region, according to National Association of Home Builders data.

In an executive order, President Donald Trump urged government agencies to “issue guidance preventing relevant Federal programs from approving… sales of single-family homes to institutional investors,” with a goal of reducing competition and driving down home prices.

But how will that affect the middle class, especially amid a challenging housing market?

Brookings Research Finds ‘Little Impact’

The Brookings Institute recently dug deep to determine if the EO, and any resulting legislation, would impact home prices.

“It will do very little, because [institutional investors] are not a big enough sector of the housing market to make an economically meaningful difference to the typical middle-class household wishing to purchase,” said the report’s author, Joe Gyourko, Brookings Institute nonresident senior fellow.

The single-family rental (SFR) market is only 11% of total occupied housing stock; the share of institutionally owned single-family rental homes equals roughly 3% of all rental stock, according to the report.

Institutional investors are not the problem, according to Gyourko.

“The key factor behind the growing affordability problem is a diminished rate of new supply in markets with high housing demand,” he said.  

Plus, SFRs are concentrated in the Sunbelt and Midwest markets, which means limiting institutional investing won’t have an impact in areas where housing prices are most elevated, including the Northeast and California.

The Other Side

Cody Schuiteboer of Best Interest Financial disagreed with the Brookings findings.

“Their analysis misses the fundamental truth that institutional investors disrupt local markets by outbidding individual families with all-cash offers,” he said. He’s watched first-time homebuyers in the Southeast lose bidding wars to investors offering 10% to 15% above the asking price.

“Removing this artificial demand will normalize price competition,” Schuiteboer said

Greg Reese, CEO of AmeriEstate, agreed that middle-class buyers struggle with financing.

“Restricting [institutional investors] could provide some relief to prices in suburbs where first-time homebuyers are competing against cash offers,” he said.  

Negative Consequences for Retirees and Renters

In spite of the small percentage of SFRs owned by institutional investors, potential policy changes could have unintended consequences for retirees looking to liquidate their homes.

“Reduced institutional buyers can mean fewer renovated homes, leading many of those neighborhoods to remain stagnant longer with poor turnover and a lack of liquidity in people’s estates,” Reese said.

Schuiteboer pointed out that rents may rise in regions where institutional investors own SFRs.

“Locations impacted by institutional landlords are likely to see short-term rental prices increase by 4% to 7%,” he said.

However, Schuiteboer views this as an opportunity.

“Higher rents shift marginal renters towards homeownership,” he added.

Real Solutions

Experts agreed that increasing the inventory of entry-level homes through tax incentives for builders will drive prices down faster than rules against institutional investing. Expanded down payment assistance programs for the middle class and new zoning laws to allow for greater density housing can also help, Schuiteboer said.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes, According To a Real Estate Agent

Real Estate

7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes, According To a Real Estate Agent

March 03, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran’s No. 1 Thing To Do Before Buying a Home

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran's No. 1 Thing To Do Before Buying a Home

March 02, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT How Much House I Can Really Afford in Florida on a $60,000 Salary — Here’s the Answer

Real Estate

I Asked ChatGPT How Much House I Can Really Afford in Florida on a $60,000 Salary -- Here's the Answer

February 27, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT Which US Cities Offer the Best Mix of Safety and Affordability — Here’s What It Said

Real Estate

I Asked ChatGPT Which US Cities Offer the Best Mix of Safety and Affordability -- Here's What It Said

February 27, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

3 Cities Where the Most Home Sellers Are Taking Their Homes Off the Market — and What It Means for Buyers

Real Estate

3 Cities Where the Most Home Sellers Are Taking Their Homes Off the Market -- and What It Means for Buyers

February 26, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

6 Key Design Trends That Are Make-or-Break for Homebuyers in 2026

Real Estate

6 Key Design Trends That Are Make-or-Break for Homebuyers in 2026

February 26, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

The 10 Most Expensive Northeast ZIP Codes — Average Homes Start Near $3 Million

Real Estate

The 10 Most Expensive Northeast ZIP Codes -- Average Homes Start Near $3 Million

February 23, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

8 Metros in Western States Where Home Prices Are Dropping — and What That Means for Buyers

Real Estate

8 Metros in Western States Where Home Prices Are Dropping -- and What That Means for Buyers

February 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

5 Home Upgrades That Can Hurt Your Home’s Value, According to Experts

Real Estate

5 Home Upgrades That Can Hurt Your Home's Value, According to Experts

February 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

7 Affordable US Mountain Towns That Are Perfect for Relocation or Retirement

Real Estate

7 Affordable US Mountain Towns That Are Perfect for Relocation or Retirement

February 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

These 8 Overlooked Home Items Could Raise Your Property Value More Than You Think

Real Estate

These 8 Overlooked Home Items Could Raise Your Property Value More Than You Think

February 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

14 AI Upgrades That Future-Proof Your Home and Boost Its Value

Real Estate

14 AI Upgrades That Future-Proof Your Home and Boost Its Value

February 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Why Your Zip Code May Matter More Than Your Salary

Real Estate

Why Your Zip Code May Matter More Than Your Salary

February 20, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

8 US Locations Where Saving for a Down Payment Could Take Over 20 Years

Real Estate

8 US Locations Where Saving for a Down Payment Could Take Over 20 Years

February 18, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

8 Cities Where Home Values Are Expected To Rise Over 2026

Real Estate

8 Cities Where Home Values Are Expected To Rise Over 2026

February 18, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

12 Best East Coast Cities for High Salaries and Low Cost of Living

Real Estate

12 Best East Coast Cities for High Salaries and Low Cost of Living

February 18, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Real Estate Investing

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page